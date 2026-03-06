MEA suspends communications system after remote key motorbike failures

The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) issued a statement yesterday, March 5, saying it had temporarily shut down its network communications system after reports that remote key motorbikes in Wang Thonglang, Bangkok, were failing to start due to suspected signal interference.

On its official Facebook account, the MEA said that it had been made aware that residents in Intharaphon Road, Soi Intharaphon 10, Phlapphla, Wang Thonglang, were having difficulty starting remote key motorcycles due to signal interference.

Based on an initial check, the agency said the incident may be linked to its “network communications system for controlling electrical systems”, which it described as equipment that uses radio waves to operate electrical switching equipment.

To reduce the impact and provide immediate relief, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) had requested cooperation to temporarily switch off the device.

The MEA said it acknowledged the request and had already suspended operation of the equipment.

At the same time, the MEA said it was coordinating with the contractor responsible for the system to visit the area and carry out a detailed technical inspection.

NBTC officials and MEA staff are continuing joint on-site checks to identify the source of the interference and determine the next steps.

The agency ended by apologising for the inconvenience caused to people in the affected area.

