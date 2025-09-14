TikTok star’s pet lion raises safety concerns in Chiang Mai

Concerns have arisen among residents regarding the safety of a pet lion, “Sorapong,” owned by a popular TikTok creator. This has led authorities from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation to inspect the premises, following an incident involving seven lions at Safari World, who fatally attacked a zookeeper.

After the safari incident, the Wildlife Conservation Office mandated the confinement of the seven lions to adjust their behaviour. Meanwhile, reports reached the department about a lion being kept at a private residence, raising safety concerns.

One such report pointed to the residence of Orapan, known as “Ning.” Her TikTok posts frequently feature her with her lion cub, Sorapong. Director of the Wildlife Conservation Division, Thani Wongnak, visited a village in Ton Pao, San Kamphaeng district, Chiang Mai province.

There, he confirmed the lion was indeed in Orapan’s possession. Orapan had officially declared possession of two controlled wildlife species. These included one African grey parrot and one lion, registered under title deed number 19324, book 394, page 24 in Buak Khang, San Kamphaeng district, Chiang Mai.

Thani reported that on July 23, the Wildlife Conservation Office Region 16 (Chiang Mai) assessed the lion’s enclosure. The enclosure was found to be suitable, constructed from durable materials able to withstand impacts and prevent direct contact from people or other animals.

It also featured soundproofing, odour management, wastewater treatment systems, and surveillance cameras to monitor the lion’s behaviour, according to Khaosod. Emergency preparedness and safety measures were in place.

Orapan addressed the situation on her TikTok channel, expressing that she had received numerous messages of concern since the news of the safari incident.

She reassured her audience that before bringing Sorapong home, she had thoroughly researched and prepared for his care. There were multiple checks from the Department of National Parks to ensure she could safely raise him.

“We have raised Sorapong from birth, feeding him ourselves. He sees us as his mother, so the chances of him harming us are minimal. We are very cautious. Sorapong weighs around 60 kilogrammes now. If we are not careful and he pounces, it could knock us over; we have to be ready. He just wants to play, but he is strong,” Orapan explained.

She further noted that the environment where Sorapong is raised is secure, complying with all department regulations.

Similar events earlier this year, including a full-grown lion riding in an open-top Bentley in Pattaya and another lion’s roars disturbing residents in Phra Tamnak Soi, have raised concerns about the risks of keeping large predators in private or urban settings and prompted questions about public safety and exotic pet regulations.

Orapan believes there is a distinction between lions raised in zoos and Sorapong, as zoo animals are often kept in more natural conditions or acquired at an older age without forming bonds, which increases their likelihood of displaying wild instincts.