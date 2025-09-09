Pattaya police escort mother and child home after begging incident

Officers face growing pressure as residents demand action to protect vulnerable children from exploitation

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal28 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 9, 2025
63 1 minute read
Pattaya police escort mother and child home after begging incident | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Pattaya residents reported spotting a mother and her child soliciting money from tourists in front of a 7-Eleven on Pattaya Third Road.

Responding swiftly to complaints, Pattaya police and city enforcement officers approached the pair, engaging in a conversation that led to a peaceful resolution. The mother and child were persuaded to leave the area, and officials ensured they were safely escorted home.

The incident, which took place near Soi Chalermprakiat 2/1, sparked mixed reactions from the public. While many were concerned about the welfare of the child, questioning whether he was receiving proper education, others were more focused on the broader issue, urging officials to enforce stricter measures to prevent similar situations from occurring again.

“The safety of the child and the comfort of the public are paramount. While our enforcement actions ensure public safety, we must also recognise the importance of social support and education in preventing children from falling into vulnerable circumstances.”

Pattaya police escort mother and child home after begging incident | News by Thaiger

Locals expressed their frustration online, with some suggesting that the issue is part of a wider problem that needs urgent attention. Calls for better educational opportunities for children in vulnerable situations have grown louder, with many highlighting the need for a long-term solution to break the cycle of poverty and exploitation, reported Pattaya Mail.

City officials reminded the public that while law enforcement can address immediate issues, sustainable solutions depend on a more comprehensive approach, including education, social welfare, and community outreach.

Related Articles

In similar news, residents expressed concern over an Iranian man living rough near Pattaya’s famous beach. Often seen barefoot and pushing a supermarket trolley full of belongings, the man reportedly begged tourists for money.

Known to approach beachgoers regularly, his behaviour has caused discomfort among locals. The trolley, believed to have been taken from Big C, has made him a familiar figure along Pattaya Beach.

Latest Thailand News
Hua Hin scoops clean air award at ASEAN environment summit | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Hua Hin scoops clean air award at ASEAN environment summit

2 minutes ago
Pattaya police escort mother and child home after begging incident | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya police escort mother and child home after begging incident

28 minutes ago
Suspicious van packed with explosives found near Thai-Myanmar border | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspicious van packed with explosives found near Thai-Myanmar border

55 minutes ago
Scholarships awarded to 119 disabled children in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Scholarships awarded to 119 disabled children in Phuket

56 minutes ago
Thaksin ordered to serve 1 year in prison for hospital stay scandal | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin ordered to serve 1 year in prison for hospital stay scandal

2 hours ago
Bound body found weighed down with concrete slab in Bangkok canal | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bound body found weighed down with concrete slab in Bangkok canal

3 hours ago
Tourism chiefs demand cash coupons for foreign visitors | Thaiger Tourism News

Tourism chiefs demand cash coupons for foreign visitors

3 hours ago
17 year old Thai motorcyclist electrocuted on flooded road | Thaiger Thailand News

17 year old Thai motorcyclist electrocuted on flooded road

3 hours ago
Tourists stranded as flash floods swamp Pattaya streets | Thaiger Pattaya News

Tourists stranded as flash floods swamp Pattaya streets

4 hours ago
Pheu Thai backtracks on bid to boot Anutin from office | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai backtracks on bid to boot Anutin from office

4 hours ago
Phuket drug suspect shot dead after killing police officer | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drug suspect shot dead after killing police officer

4 hours ago
AIA ordered to pay up for Bangkok MRT flooding chaos | Thaiger Bangkok News

AIA ordered to pay up for Bangkok MRT flooding chaos

4 hours ago
Thailand braces for flash floods amid monsoon deluge | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for flash floods amid monsoon deluge

5 hours ago
Car fire kills 3 year old boy left sleeping while mother collects mushrooms | Thaiger Thailand News

Car fire kills 3 year old boy left sleeping while mother collects mushrooms

20 hours ago
Kaeng Krachan park launches operation to combat wildlife poaching | Thaiger Thailand News

Kaeng Krachan park launches operation to combat wildlife poaching

20 hours ago
Volunteer drowns while installing flood barricade in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger Thailand News

Volunteer drowns while installing flood barricade in Nakhon Ratchasima

21 hours ago
Thai news anchor faces blacklash for mocking MP with depression | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai news anchor faces blacklash for mocking MP with depression

21 hours ago
Bangkok deploys AI traffic lights in bid to ease congestion | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok deploys AI traffic lights in bid to ease congestion

21 hours ago
Visa-free travel boosts Chinese interest in Russia for National Day | Thaiger Travel

Visa-free travel boosts Chinese interest in Russia for National Day

22 hours ago
Ex-PM Thaksin keeps promise and lands in Bangkok ahead of court date | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-PM Thaksin keeps promise and lands in Bangkok ahead of court date

22 hours ago
Pattaya residents complain of security guard’s disruptive behaviour | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya residents complain of security guard’s disruptive behaviour

22 hours ago
Thai woman bitten after mistaking snake eggs for mushrooms | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman bitten after mistaking snake eggs for mushrooms

23 hours ago
New PM Anutin vows swift economic recovery and border peace | Thaiger Thailand News

New PM Anutin vows swift economic recovery and border peace

23 hours ago
3 year old boy dies after falling from motorcycle and being run over | Thaiger Thailand News

3 year old boy dies after falling from motorcycle and being run over

24 hours ago
Vietnamese man caught with 6.9 million baht rhino horns at Bangkok airport | Thaiger Thailand News

Vietnamese man caught with 6.9 million baht rhino horns at Bangkok airport

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal28 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 9, 2025
63 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.