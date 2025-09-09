Pattaya police escort mother and child home after begging incident

Pattaya residents reported spotting a mother and her child soliciting money from tourists in front of a 7-Eleven on Pattaya Third Road.

Responding swiftly to complaints, Pattaya police and city enforcement officers approached the pair, engaging in a conversation that led to a peaceful resolution. The mother and child were persuaded to leave the area, and officials ensured they were safely escorted home.

The incident, which took place near Soi Chalermprakiat 2/1, sparked mixed reactions from the public. While many were concerned about the welfare of the child, questioning whether he was receiving proper education, others were more focused on the broader issue, urging officials to enforce stricter measures to prevent similar situations from occurring again.

“The safety of the child and the comfort of the public are paramount. While our enforcement actions ensure public safety, we must also recognise the importance of social support and education in preventing children from falling into vulnerable circumstances.”

Locals expressed their frustration online, with some suggesting that the issue is part of a wider problem that needs urgent attention. Calls for better educational opportunities for children in vulnerable situations have grown louder, with many highlighting the need for a long-term solution to break the cycle of poverty and exploitation, reported Pattaya Mail.

City officials reminded the public that while law enforcement can address immediate issues, sustainable solutions depend on a more comprehensive approach, including education, social welfare, and community outreach.

In similar news, residents expressed concern over an Iranian man living rough near Pattaya’s famous beach. Often seen barefoot and pushing a supermarket trolley full of belongings, the man reportedly begged tourists for money.

Known to approach beachgoers regularly, his behaviour has caused discomfort among locals. The trolley, believed to have been taken from Big C, has made him a familiar figure along Pattaya Beach.