British woman in Thailand raves over epic English roast fix (video)

Homesickness hits hard—especially when it’s Sunday and there’s no roast in sight. But one British expat in Thailand just struck gold.

TikTok content creator Julia, who shares her overseas adventures under the handle @awaywithjuliaa, recently went viral after posting a mouth-watering food hunt video that has UK expats and travel lovers drooling.

In her latest upload, Julia sets off on a quest to satisfy her cravings for classic British fare.

“I’m an English girl living in Thailand. It’s Sunday today, so I’m off to find a proper roast dinner—come with me to see what it’s really like compared to the UK.”

What she found exceeded all expectations.

Filming from a charming restaurant with outdoor seating, Julia beams with excitement.

“I’m so excited—we’ve ordered loads of food. The only reason I came here is because I’m missing England so much.”

First to arrive? A generous plate of fish and chunky chips, complete with a bottle of Heinz gourmet malt vinegar.

“The first dish has arrived—look at that,” Julia gushes, praising the crispy, golden chips before declaring the flavour “spot on.”

But it didn’t stop there.

Next came a towering Toad in the Hole: a giant Yorkshire pudding brimming with mashed potato, peas, onions, and two hearty sausages.

“Wow, that looks unreal. Got the gravy—yum. A swimming pool of gravy. The size of that Yorkshire pudding—massive.”

Then came the pièce de résistance: another oversized Yorkshire pudding, this time filled with roast chicken, crispy roast potatoes, carrots, and cauliflower.

“Thailand does it better than England.”

The video, captioned “POV: you’re missing English food in Thailand and it’s 10X better and cheaper,” quickly racked up more than 57,000 views and more than 100 comments, Daily Mail UK reported.

Viewers were just as stunned.

“Food looks banging for the price—have fun,” one user wrote.

Another added, “I’m coming in August, I can’t wait!”

Julia’s viral food tour has since sparked envy and hunger pangs across TikTok, especially among British expats who know the struggle of finding a proper roast abroad.