Hero shopper takes down thief at Bangkok Big C (video)

Quick action prevents supermarket theft as crowd looks on in shock

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal40 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, September 12, 2025
66 1 minute read
Hero shopper takes down thief at Bangkok Big C (video) | Thaiger
Screenshots from Lin Yun Che Threads video

A quick-thinking Bangkok man has become a local hero after using martial arts to tackle a suspected thief who tried to snatch shopping baskets from two tourists.

The incident unfolded on the night of September 1 at a Big C supermarket in Bangkok. As two Chinese women were shopping, a man reportedly grabbed their basket, containing handbags and valuables, and attempted to flee.

Their cries for help drew the attention of nearby shoppers, one of whom immediately sprang into action.

Hero shopper takes down thief at Bangkok Big C (video) | News by Thaiger

A witness, Yun Che Lin, who later posted about the incident on social media, said the man used a cross-body hold to pin the suspect to the ground, preventing his escape until security staff arrived.

“Halfway through shopping, I heard loud shouting from the next aisle. I ran over and saw someone being held down.

“Then I heard someone yell, ‘It’s a thief!’ Apparently, he had grabbed the shopping baskets of two girls from mainland China and tried to run. The girls screamed, and this brave man took him down.”

Related Articles
@mothershipsg

he went for the bag, got bagged instead #fyp #bangkok #tiktokthailand

♬ original sound – Mothership – Mothership

Security quickly secured the scene, and the suspect was handed over to store staff and later to local police.

The dramatic intervention has since drawn widespread praise online, with many users applauding the man’s bravery and reminding others to stay alert while out shopping, especially in busy urban areas.

Hero shopper takes down thief at Bangkok Big C (video) | News by Thaiger

No injuries were reported, and the two women were reunited with their belongings shortly after the incident.

The suspect’s identity has not been disclosed, and police have yet to release further details regarding charges or legal proceedings.

In similar news, a Thai grocery store owner in Pathum Thani amused netizens after sharing CCTV footage of her husband calmly observing a snack thief in action.

The video, posted on August 12 by Sumalee Wongintawang via her TikTok account @su.pananchita995, shows a Burmese man walking out of the shop carrying a bucket of snacks. Her husband can be heard questioning the man in a relaxed tone while making no attempt to stop him.

Latest Thailand News
Thalang cracks down on illegal claw machines in malls | Thaiger Phuket News

Thalang cracks down on illegal claw machines in malls

30 seconds ago
Hero shopper takes down thief at Bangkok Big C (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Hero shopper takes down thief at Bangkok Big C (video)

40 minutes ago
British YouTuber and netizens blast BBC’s Thailand dark side documentary | Thaiger Thailand News

British YouTuber and netizens blast BBC’s Thailand dark side documentary

53 minutes ago
Lottery fever: Tarantula picks lucky number for upcoming draw | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lottery fever: Tarantula picks lucky number for upcoming draw

1 hour ago
Wild animal zone shut down after fatal lion attack at zoo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Wild animal zone shut down after fatal lion attack at zoo

3 hours ago
Thai businesswoman swindled out of 159 million baht in stock trading scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai businesswoman swindled out of 159 million baht in stock trading scam

3 hours ago
British man slashed in Pattaya condo by trans escort gang | Thaiger Pattaya News

British man slashed in Pattaya condo by trans escort gang

3 hours ago
Drunk Thai man beats neighbour’s puppy to death in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunk Thai man beats neighbour’s puppy to death in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Thaksin starts prison life with Covid quarantine and calm | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thaksin starts prison life with Covid quarantine and calm

4 hours ago
Thai Lion Air eyes new routes despite tourism slowdown | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Lion Air eyes new routes despite tourism slowdown

4 hours ago
Welding sparks blaze in Pattaya home, sisters flee fire | Thaiger Pattaya News

Welding sparks blaze in Pattaya home, sisters flee fire

4 hours ago
Former Bangkok governor sworn in as new party-list MP | Thaiger Bangkok News

Former Bangkok governor sworn in as new party-list MP

5 hours ago
U-turn project slashes road deaths to zero in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

U-turn project slashes road deaths to zero in Phuket

5 hours ago
Thailand on flood alert as monsoon brings heavy downpours | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand on flood alert as monsoon brings heavy downpours

8 hours ago
Thai man slams restaurant for blending green chicken curry in smoothie | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man slams restaurant for blending green chicken curry in smoothie

21 hours ago
Tourist rescued after ignoring red flags at Karon Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Tourist rescued after ignoring red flags at Karon Beach

21 hours ago
Thai municipality official dies in road collapse in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Thai municipality official dies in road collapse in Chiang Mai

21 hours ago
Autopsy: Bangkok zookeeper suffered broken neck in lion mauling (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Autopsy: Bangkok zookeeper suffered broken neck in lion mauling (video)

22 hours ago
Teen gang attacks Bolt driver in late-night Pattaya ambush | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen gang attacks Bolt driver in late-night Pattaya ambush

23 hours ago
Bangkok bar security guard accused of sexually assaulting drunk woman | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok bar security guard accused of sexually assaulting drunk woman

23 hours ago
Thailand lifts afternoon booze ban to boost restaurants | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand lifts afternoon booze ban to boost restaurants

23 hours ago
Indian man caught masturbating in front of Thai woman in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian man caught masturbating in front of Thai woman in Phuket

23 hours ago
Thai serial burglar arrested behind 50 million baht theft cases nationwide | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai serial burglar arrested behind 50 million baht theft cases nationwide

1 day ago
Safari World shuts lion zone after deadly keeper mauling (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Safari World shuts lion zone after deadly keeper mauling (video)

1 day ago
Patong cops save stranded driver who ran out of petrol | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong cops save stranded driver who ran out of petrol

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal40 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, September 12, 2025
66 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.