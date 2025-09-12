Hero shopper takes down thief at Bangkok Big C (video)

A quick-thinking Bangkok man has become a local hero after using martial arts to tackle a suspected thief who tried to snatch shopping baskets from two tourists.

The incident unfolded on the night of September 1 at a Big C supermarket in Bangkok. As two Chinese women were shopping, a man reportedly grabbed their basket, containing handbags and valuables, and attempted to flee.

Their cries for help drew the attention of nearby shoppers, one of whom immediately sprang into action.

A witness, Yun Che Lin, who later posted about the incident on social media, said the man used a cross-body hold to pin the suspect to the ground, preventing his escape until security staff arrived.

“Halfway through shopping, I heard loud shouting from the next aisle. I ran over and saw someone being held down.

“Then I heard someone yell, ‘It’s a thief!’ Apparently, he had grabbed the shopping baskets of two girls from mainland China and tried to run. The girls screamed, and this brave man took him down.”

Security quickly secured the scene, and the suspect was handed over to store staff and later to local police.

The dramatic intervention has since drawn widespread praise online, with many users applauding the man’s bravery and reminding others to stay alert while out shopping, especially in busy urban areas.

No injuries were reported, and the two women were reunited with their belongings shortly after the incident.

The suspect’s identity has not been disclosed, and police have yet to release further details regarding charges or legal proceedings.

In similar news, a Thai grocery store owner in Pathum Thani amused netizens after sharing CCTV footage of her husband calmly observing a snack thief in action.

The video, posted on August 12 by Sumalee Wongintawang via her TikTok account @su.pananchita995, shows a Burmese man walking out of the shop carrying a bucket of snacks. Her husband can be heard questioning the man in a relaxed tone while making no attempt to stop him.