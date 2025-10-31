British couple swap burnout for bargain life in Thailand

Pair find new rhythm in Chiang Mai with cheaper bills and calm life

Published: October 31, 2025, 4:44 PM
Pictures courtesy of Manchester Evening News

A British couple relocated to Thailand after growing tired of long work hours and high living costs in the UK, seeking a better lifestyle and lower expenses.

The couple, 30 year old Roshni Ward and her 33 year old fiancé Louis Hunt, left behind their hectic lives in East Sussex after growing tired of the UK’s punishing work schedules, gloomy weather and rising crime.

“There was a poor work-life balance. When we got to the weekend, we were too exhausted to do anything,” said Ward.

After falling in love with Thailand during a holiday, they made the bold decision to move to Chiang Mai in September, ditching their £1,350-a-month (around 62,100 Thai baht) flat for a £300 apartment complete with a gym, pool and co-working space. Their water bill now comes to just £2.76.

“I always wanted to live abroad, and the cost of living here was a shock, in a good way,” said Ward, who now works as a content creator while Hunt runs an online fitness business.

“If we can help it, we won’t go back to the UK.”

Their electricity bill is just £44, a taxi ride costs £1.50, and takeaways are priced between £1.50 and £2. A sit-down meal for two with drinks rarely exceeds £8. “Even pints are no more than £2.”

Beyond the financial perks, it’s the slower pace of life, friendly locals and vibrant culture that have truly won them over.

“In the mornings, we can have a lie-in, swim, then start work. In the UK, life felt rushed. Here, you can finish work at 10pm and still head out for dinner.”

The pair also feel significantly safer in Thailand, especially Ward, who said crime back home left her feeling on edge, reported Manchester Evening News.

Since moving, they’ve enjoyed exploring temples, waterfalls and elephant sanctuaries, and say the welcoming expat and local communities have helped them settle quickly.

“We’ve just fallen in love. We’d be more open to starting a family here, it feels safer and more relaxed. Life finally feels like it’s ours.”

