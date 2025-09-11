British tourist left bleeding after Pattaya bust-up with pal

A British man was injured with a badly cut ear in a late-night fight with a friend on Pattaya’s Beach Road, prompting a police response and emergency medical treatment.

At 11.30pm yesterday, September 10, Pattaya City Police were alerted to a disturbance near the Dongtan Police Substation on Jomtien Beach Road. The clash, which broke out outside a restaurant, quickly drew the attention of officers and Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue volunteers.

When officers arrived, they found a 32 year old British national, identified only as Nathan, suffering from a deep laceration to his left ear and multiple bruises. Rescue workers treated him at the scene before transferring him to Bangkok-Jomtien Hospital for further care.

The second man involved, also a foreign national and believed to be a close friend of Nathan, fled before police arrived and is now wanted for questioning.

An eyewitness, 50 year old Joy, told police she saw the men drinking heavily at a nearby beer bar before the row erupted.

“They were close friends, but after drinking, they started arguing about whether to go back home or keep partying.”

The fight reportedly escalated after Nathan tried and failed to withdraw money from an ATM. Frustrated, he decided to head back to his accommodation, sparking a heated exchange with his companion, who wanted the night to continue. The quarrel turned physical, spilling out onto the street in full view of bystanders, reported The Pattaya News.

Police confirmed the brawl was captured on CCTV cameras, giving investigators clear evidence of the altercation. Officers are now reviewing the footage and plan to question Nathan once his condition stabilises.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to track down the missing suspect, who faces potential charges of assault.

