British tourist left bleeding after Pattaya bust-up with pal

Police review CCTV as suspect flees scene before officers arrive

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 11, 2025
61 1 minute read
British tourist left bleeding after Pattaya bust-up with pal | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A British man was injured with a badly cut ear in a late-night fight with a friend on Pattaya’s Beach Road, prompting a police response and emergency medical treatment.

At 11.30pm yesterday, September 10, Pattaya City Police were alerted to a disturbance near the Dongtan Police Substation on Jomtien Beach Road. The clash, which broke out outside a restaurant, quickly drew the attention of officers and Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue volunteers.

When officers arrived, they found a 32 year old British national, identified only as Nathan, suffering from a deep laceration to his left ear and multiple bruises. Rescue workers treated him at the scene before transferring him to Bangkok-Jomtien Hospital for further care.

The second man involved, also a foreign national and believed to be a close friend of Nathan, fled before police arrived and is now wanted for questioning.

British tourist left bleeding after Pattaya bust-up with pal | News by Thaiger

British tourist left bleeding after Pattaya bust-up with pal | News by Thaiger

An eyewitness, 50 year old Joy, told police she saw the men drinking heavily at a nearby beer bar before the row erupted.

Related Articles

“They were close friends, but after drinking, they started arguing about whether to go back home or keep partying.”

The fight reportedly escalated after Nathan tried and failed to withdraw money from an ATM. Frustrated, he decided to head back to his accommodation, sparking a heated exchange with his companion, who wanted the night to continue. The quarrel turned physical, spilling out onto the street in full view of bystanders, reported The Pattaya News.

British tourist left bleeding after Pattaya bust-up with pal | News by Thaiger

Police confirmed the brawl was captured on CCTV cameras, giving investigators clear evidence of the altercation. Officers are now reviewing the footage and plan to question Nathan once his condition stabilises.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to track down the missing suspect, who faces potential charges of assault.

In similar news, it was no tropical getaway but a street brawl in Patong, as a video of foreign tourists fighting on Phuket’s notorious Bangla Road went viral. The footage has sparked fierce criticism and reignited debate over visa rules and the rise of foreign gangs in Thailand.

Latest Thailand News
Russian man reunited with lost bag after Phuket beach wave mishap | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man reunited with lost bag after Phuket beach wave mishap

42 seconds ago
British tourist left bleeding after Pattaya bust-up with pal | Thaiger Pattaya News

British tourist left bleeding after Pattaya bust-up with pal

1 hour ago
Thai man arrested after murdering neighbour over sexual harassment dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested after murdering neighbour over sexual harassment dispute

1 hour ago
1 in 3 Thai teens exposed to online sexual content, study finds | Thaiger Thailand News

1 in 3 Thai teens exposed to online sexual content, study finds

2 hours ago
ICONSIAM welcomes Heyone for &#8216;Heyday Playland&#8217; featuring largest art toy pop-up in Thailand | Thaiger Events

ICONSIAM welcomes Heyone for ‘Heyday Playland’ featuring largest art toy pop-up in Thailand

2 hours ago
Pattaya flat gutted after rice cooker triggers fire | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya flat gutted after rice cooker triggers fire

2 hours ago
Thai monk crashes and kills old woman in Buriram | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai monk crashes and kills old woman in Buriram

3 hours ago
Thailand blasted for weak laws as domestic violence surges | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand blasted for weak laws as domestic violence surges

3 hours ago
Bangkok ice factory ammonia leak brought under control | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ice factory ammonia leak brought under control

3 hours ago
Doctor suspects zookeeper&#8217;s lion death may be suicide | Thaiger Bangkok News

Doctor suspects zookeeper’s lion death may be suicide

4 hours ago
Monsoon mayhem looms with storms and floods in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Monsoon mayhem looms with storms and floods in Thailand

6 hours ago
Grab backs Thai co-payment scheme to boost food sector | Thaiger Business News

Grab backs Thai co-payment scheme to boost food sector

19 hours ago
Chinese woman dies in Pattaya jet ski accident, husband survives | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese woman dies in Pattaya jet ski accident, husband survives

19 hours ago
Thai man with 4 phones arrested for filming woman in Lampang | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man with 4 phones arrested for filming woman in Lampang

20 hours ago
Pattaya to issue sea walker permits to protect marine life | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya to issue sea walker permits to protect marine life

20 hours ago
Patong cops swoop on dodgy kerbside parking setups | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong cops swoop on dodgy kerbside parking setups

21 hours ago
Thai man apologises after woman filmed sitting on his lap on motorcycle trip | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man apologises after woman filmed sitting on his lap on motorcycle trip

21 hours ago
PM Anutin reveals billions in assets, private jets and antiques | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin reveals billions in assets, private jets and antiques

21 hours ago
Thai man murders older brother and hides body in septic tank | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man murders older brother and hides body in septic tank

22 hours ago
Thailand flies high with top marks in aviation safety audit | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand flies high with top marks in aviation safety audit

22 hours ago
Lunique Real Estate celebrates Skypark Lucean Jomtien Pattaya&#8217;s phase one sales hitting 42% | Thaiger Property News

Lunique Real Estate celebrates Skypark Lucean Jomtien Pattaya’s phase one sales hitting 42%

22 hours ago
Rocks removed from Pattaya’s hidden beach over safety fears | Thaiger Pattaya News

Rocks removed from Pattaya’s hidden beach over safety fears

22 hours ago
Thaksin begins 1 year sentence at Bangkok&#8217;s Klong Prem Prison | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin begins 1 year sentence at Bangkok’s Klong Prem Prison

23 hours ago
2 Chinese and 11 Burmese arrested in Bangkok e-cigarettes factory raid | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 Chinese and 11 Burmese arrested in Bangkok e-cigarettes factory raid

23 hours ago
Bangkok zookeeper killed in horrific lion attack at Safari World (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok zookeeper killed in horrific lion attack at Safari World (video)

23 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 11, 2025
61 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.