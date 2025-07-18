Bangkok woman choked by foreigner in 7-Eleven fights for justice (video)

Outrage grows over lenient response as more victims come forward with similar stories of alleged attacker

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, July 18, 2025
Bangkok woman choked by foreigner in 7-Eleven fights for justice (video)
A late-night milk run turned into a nightmare for one Bangkok woman, choked by a stranger in a 7-Eleven, dismissed by police, and left fearing for her safety. But she’s not staying silent.

In a harrowing incident that has sparked outrage online, a woman recounted how a quick trip to the 7-Eleven at Fortune Condo Narathiwas ended in a physical assault and what she says is a complete failure by law enforcement to act.

“I just went in for milk,” she said. “At the counter, I saw a man who looked like he was about to faint—he was red, sweaty, and stumbling. I asked if he was okay. He said no, so I told him I’d grab him some water.”

But as she returned with the water, everything changed.

“Out of nowhere, he came up behind me and started choking me,” she said. She managed to break free, pay for the water, and flee the store, heading straight back to her condo to call the police.

From her window, she watched officers arrive, only to see them talk to the man and walk him away without arrest. Confused and shaken, she called again.

“When I asked why he wasn’t arrested, they said it wasn’t serious. They told me if I wanted to press charges, I’d have to get the CCTV footage and find out where he lived myself,” she said.

With the help of her family, she did just that. What she found shocked her even more.

He choked me. They fined him 500 baht and the police said they cant do anything. i need help #JusticeForLiz #Thailand #StopViolence #WomensRights #ExposeThem #Choked #ThaiJustice

Security guards at the man’s condo said he was a daily nuisance, constantly fighting with his girlfriend and disturbing the peace. Others came forward with similar stories, including a woman who said he harassed her, too. He has also allegedly assaulted one 7-Eleven staff member, according to @lizzismommyy TikTok.

As they transported him to the station, he reportedly tried to choke a police officer in the car. It took backup and negotiation from her mother to finally get him inside.

Despite everything, police only fined him 500 baht for “disruptive behaviour.”

“I broke down,” she said. “They showed me a law that said assault without visible injury is punishable by up to a month in jail or a 10,000 baht fine—but they chose 500.”

Determined not to be silenced, she turned to social media, sharing her story in both English and Thai. The post quickly gained traction, prompting widespread calls for justice.

“This isn’t just about me,” she said. “It’s about the system. I won’t stop speaking out until something changes.”

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, July 18, 2025
