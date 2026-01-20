Bangkok teen dies after alleged reckless gun handling

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: January 20, 2026, 1:39 PM
Bangkok teen dies after alleged reckless gun handling | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

A boy was fatally shot inside his home in Bangkok’s Sai Mai district early this morning, January 20, while spending time with friends. Police are investigating how the firearm came to be discharged.

Officers from Bang Khen Police Station were alerted to the shooting at around 4.30am and responded to a two-storey townhouse in Khlong Thanon, Sai Mai. Forensic investigators, medical personnel from Bhumibol Hospital, and rescue volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation also attended the scene.

Inside a second-floor bedroom, police discovered the body of the teenager, identified as 17 year old A, slumped forward in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to the head. He was wearing a green short-sleeved T-shirt and camouflage shorts. A water container suspected to have held kratom extract was found nearby, along with a bong believed to have been used for cannabis.

Investigators also found two homemade pistols in a drawer, shotgun cartridges on a glass table, and a bulletproof vest belonging to the deceased hanging in the room. All items were collected as evidence.

One of the victim’s friends, 18 year old B, told police that he and another friend had been visiting the house regularly to hang out and play video games. He claimed that the group had been joking around when the victim suddenly remarked that he would rather die than face an embarrassing situation involving a same-sex advance.

Moments later, the teen reportedly picked up a gun and fired a single shot at his own head, reported Khaosod.

The friend said he was shocked, adding that he had no idea where the victim had obtained the firearm. He noted that the bulletproof vest had been ordered online by the victim for use in social media photos.

Police believe the victim may have been handling the firearm recklessly before it discharged. Investigators are continuing to question those present in the room to clarify the sequence of events. The victim’s guardians have stated they are not pursuing any legal action.

In a separate teen shooting incident, police arrested a teen gunman for shooting a 15 year old girl on a road in Pathum Thani, allegedly following a conflict with her male friend.

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 20, 2026, 1:39 PM
