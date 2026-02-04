Bangkok traffic police deliver two hearts in one night for transplant

Bangkok traffic police carried out two high-stakes organ transport missions last night, February 3, rushing donated hearts to hospitals for transplants and giving two critically ill patients a renewed chance at life.

The missions were carried out by officers from the Royal Traffic Police, who coordinated with medical teams and other agencies to clear expressways and city roads to ensure swift, uninterrupted travel.

The first heart, recorded as the 156th successfully transported organ, arrived at Thammasat University Hospital just 14 minutes after being picked up from Don Mueang Airport at 8.55pm.

Later that night at 10.11pm, the team embarked on a second mission, delivering the 157th donated heart from a hospital in Saraburi to Ramathibodi Hospital in Bangkok. Covering more than 109 kilometres, the officers reached the destination safely in just 55 minutes, thanks to tight coordination between highway police, expressway staff, and local traffic officers.

Police Lieutenant General Samran Nuanma and Police Lieutenant General Somprasong Yentuam, senior officials in charge of traffic operations, praised the officers involved for their rapid response and seamless execution.

They highlighted the traffic unit’s role in acting as the link between hospitals and transport routes during time-sensitive operations.

The success of these missions, police say, reflects the power of coordination between everyone involved who helped clear the way. Each second saved on the road became a moment that could extend someone’s life, Khaosod reported.

In similar news, a 24 year old Thai soldier who was pronounced dead after a tragic accident has been honoured for his life-saving organ donation. The Thai Red Cross Society shared the story of Sergeant Chuangwit Srikham, who died from critical injuries. Respecting his wishes, his family agreed to donate his organs, a gesture that could help up to eight patients in need of transplants.