The matcha craze did not disappear with last year’s trends. It’s still very much part of Bangkok’s coffee and tea scene, with new spots popping up and old favourites levelling up their game. Ceremonial grade, culinary grade, single origin, umami notes, it can all feel a bit much when you just want a really good cup. To make things easier, here’s where to find the best matcha in Bangkok right now, in no particular order.

The 5 best places to get matcha in Bangkok

Name Opening hours Location(s) Highlight MTCH Varies based on location Ari, Sukhumvit 23, The Circle Ratchapruk Polished matcha specialist serving premium Japanese tea with a wide range of classic and creative drinks. Matcha People Bangkok Daily 8am to 5pm 46/1 Phahon Yothin 7 (Ari) Known for bold, umami-forward matcha and playful flavours alongside standout matcha desserts. Brown Matcha House Tue to Fri 9.30am to 4pm / Sat to Sun 10am to 4pm Soi Luk Luang 7, Nang Loeng Cosy, vintage-style café focused on premium-grade matcha with a relaxed neighbourhood feel. Ksana Matcha Daily 8am–5.30pm One City Centre Minimalist, cave-like space built around mindful matcha made with high-quality Japanese tea leaves. Sha Teahouse Daily 10am to 10pm Central Embassy (Gucci zone) Counter-style teahouse where you can watch the brewing process and choose teas by flavour profile.

1. MTCH

Location and opening hours:

Ari – Daily, 9am to 5.30pm

Sukhumvit 23 – Daily 9am to 5.30pm

The Circle Ratchapruk – Daily, 11am to 7.30pm

If you are serious about matcha, MTCH is where the list starts. This elegant tea house began in Ari and has since expanded to Sukhumvit and Ratchapruk, but the focus stays the same: high-quality Japanese matcha, done properly.

The team sources premium green tea straight from Kyoto, and you can taste the difference from the first sip. Their matcha lattes are smooth, well balanced, and never overly sweet, letting the natural umami shine.

Be sure to try the creamy MTCH latte made with Uji Okumidori and lighter brews that highlight single origin flavours like Uji Samidori. There is also plenty to explore beyond the classics, from rich einspänner white to hojicha, coconut matcha, and beautifully made desserts.

2. Matcha People Bangkok

Opening hours: Daily, 8am to 5pm

Location: Matcha People, 46/1 Phahon Yothin 7

Matcha People treats matcha the way it’s supposed to — something to enjoy slowly and quietly. This Ari favourite is known for its creative menu and thoughtful approach to tea, offering both classic matcha drinks and playful combinations you will not find everywhere else.

Expect bold, umami-forward matcha lattes alongside fun options like cherry coke matcha and guava granita matcha, which are refreshing and surprisingly well balanced.

Desserts are a big part of the experience too, with highlights including Matcha and Genmai burnt cheesecake, hojicha banana bread, yuzu walnut cheese tart, and their best-selling Matcha Cheesecake Genmai. You can also buy matcha powder to take home, including single-cultivar options such as Saemidori from Kagoshima.

3. Brown Matcha House

Opening hours: Tuesday to Friday, 9.30am to 4pm / Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 4pm

Location: Brown Mathca House, Soi Luk Luang7

Brown Matcha House is one of Bangkok’s better-kept secrets. Set inside a renovated old shophouse, the café has a warm, vintage look with wooden details and soft yellow tones that create a calm atmosphere. A Batman car parked inside adds a playful contrast to the otherwise classic interior.

The menu centres on premium-grade matcha, with choices ranging from clear matcha brewed with mineral water for a pure, aromatic flavour to cold-whisked matcha with milk and balanced matcha lattes that keep the tea character intact. There’s also coconut matcha, ight and refreshing without hiding the tea’s natural character.

4. Ksana Matcha

Opening hours: Daily, 8am to 5.30pm

Location: Ksana Matcha, One City Centre

Located inside One City Centre, Ksana Matcha offers a quiet pause from the city’s noise with its striking white, cave-like interior and calm, minimalist design. The name comes from the Sanskrit word kshana, meaning a moment or a pause, and that idea runs through everything here, from the space to the way the drinks are prepared.

Ksana works with high-quality Japanese tea leaves to produce matcha that is smooth, earthy, and carefully balanced, with a focus on clarity of flavour. Their signature drinks are whisked with precision, and there is an emphasis on slowing down and enjoying the process as much as the result. You can also buy their house matcha powder to take home, which is popular with regulars.

5. Sha Teahouse

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 10pm

Location: Sha Teahouse, Gucci – Central Embassy

Sha Teahouse is the place to go when you want to see matcha made properly, right in front of you. Sitting at the bar in Central Embassy, you can watch every step of the brewing process, from whisking to pouring, which makes ordering feel a bit like a mini tea lesson.

All their matcha and green tea come from well-known growing regions in Japan, including Kyoto, Aichi, Fukuoka, and Shizuoka, and you can choose your tea by flavour profile or ask the staff to guide you.

The menu ranges from classic usucha and koicha for purists to matcha lattes, ice matcha, and more playful drinks like matcha coconut or yuzu soda. Toppings such as warabi mochi, tofu jelly, or matcha whipped cream let you customise your cup.

So, how do you like your matcha? These five cafés show how far the city’s matcha culture has come. Try them one by one, compare your favourites, and don’t be surprised if a simple cup of matcha turns into a new weekend habit.