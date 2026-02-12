Man throws fermented fish at Election Commission office in Bangkok

A man wearing exercise clothing and carrying a tennis racket hurled bags filled with fermented fish paste at the wall of the Election Commission office in Bangkok, today, February 12, claiming he was unhappy with the agency’s performance.

The incident occurred while most reporters were gathered to cover political activist Sonthiya Sawatdee, who had arrived to submit a petition urging the Election Commission to act according to the law in response to a separate complaint.

As a result, no one witnessed the moment the bags were thrown. Reporters instead heard a loud bang, followed by a strong and unpleasant smell spreading through the area.

The man later told reporters that he was dissatisfied with the way the Election Commission had carried out its duties. He admitted that he had previously thrown bags of fermented fish paste at the same office in 2023 and said he was not afraid of facing legal action this time.

He insisted he was prepared to accept responsibility for his actions, arguing that the organisation had failed to resolve issues in the past and continued to create new problems.

According to him, the Election Commission is not an institution that citizens can rely on. He questioned why a vote recount was necessary, arguing that the commission could not even carry out its basic duties properly.

The man also revealed that he had initially intended to throw the bags inside the Election Commission office. However, he decided against doing so out of concern that reporters present at the scene might be affected, and instead chose to target the exterior wall at the front of the building.

Police officers and security guards at the government complex in Chaeng Watthana later escorted him away from the area.

In similar news, last weekend, over 300 students and residents gathered at Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi in Pathum Thani’s Constituency 7, calling for a recount after concerns were raised about the conduct of the election vote-counting process.