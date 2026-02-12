Man throws fermented fish at Election Commission office in Bangkok

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 12, 2026, 2:34 PM
69 1 minute read
Man throws fermented fish at Election Commission office in Bangkok | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Amarin TV and Thairath

A man wearing exercise clothing and carrying a tennis racket hurled bags filled with fermented fish paste at the wall of the Election Commission office in Bangkok, today, February 12, claiming he was unhappy with the agency’s performance.

The incident occurred while most reporters were gathered to cover political activist Sonthiya Sawatdee, who had arrived to submit a petition urging the Election Commission to act according to the law in response to a separate complaint.

As a result, no one witnessed the moment the bags were thrown. Reporters instead heard a loud bang, followed by a strong and unpleasant smell spreading through the area.

Man holding tennis racket after throwing fermented fish bags at the Election Commission office in Bangkok
Edited photo made with photos from Amarin TV

The man later told reporters that he was dissatisfied with the way the Election Commission had carried out its duties. He admitted that he had previously thrown bags of fermented fish paste at the same office in 2023 and said he was not afraid of facing legal action this time.

He insisted he was prepared to accept responsibility for his actions, arguing that the organisation had failed to resolve issues in the past and continued to create new problems.

According to him, the Election Commission is not an institution that citizens can rely on. He questioned why a vote recount was necessary, arguing that the commission could not even carry out its basic duties properly.

Man holding tennis racket after throwing fermented fish bags at the Election Commission office in Bangkok
Photo via Amarin TV

The man also revealed that he had initially intended to throw the bags inside the Election Commission office. However, he decided against doing so out of concern that reporters present at the scene might be affected, and instead chose to target the exterior wall at the front of the building.

Related Articles

Police officers and security guards at the government complex in Chaeng Watthana later escorted him away from the area.

In similar news, last weekend, over 300 students and residents gathered at Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi in Pathum Thani’s Constituency 7, calling for a recount after concerns were raised about the conduct of the election vote-counting process.

Latest Thailand News
Man throws fermented fish at Election Commission office in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Man throws fermented fish at Election Commission office in Bangkok

7 minutes ago
Three Chinese men arrested after illegal border crossing in Sa Kaeo | Thaiger Thailand News

Three Chinese men arrested after illegal border crossing in Sa Kaeo

55 minutes ago
Man rams his own stolen pickup to stop thief in Korat | Thaiger Thailand News

Man rams his own stolen pickup to stop thief in Korat

3 hours ago
Russian man detained after assault on Thai woman in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian man detained after assault on Thai woman in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Chon Buri election director files complaint over ballot obstruction | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri election director files complaint over ballot obstruction

4 hours ago
Daimler Truck appoints CIBB as official distributor for Thailand’s Mercedes-Benz trucks &#038; buses | Thaiger Automotive

Daimler Truck appoints CIBB as official distributor for Thailand’s Mercedes-Benz trucks & buses

5 hours ago
School shooting in Songkhla leaves principal dead, students injured | Thaiger Thailand News

School shooting in Songkhla leaves principal dead, students injured

5 hours ago
Bangkok offers free Valentine’s Day marriage services with prizes for couples | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok offers free Valentine’s Day marriage services with prizes for couples

22 hours ago
Buddhist monks complete 3,700km peace walk across the U.S. | Thaiger News

Buddhist monks complete 3,700km peace walk across the U.S.

23 hours ago
Thailand to revise visa policies in economy revamp efforts | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to revise visa policies in economy revamp efforts

24 hours ago
Thailand launches taxi QR code system for tracking, safety and complaints | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand launches taxi QR code system for tracking, safety and complaints

1 day ago
Udon Thani MP candidate questions missing vote after casting ballot for herself | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani MP candidate questions missing vote after casting ballot for herself

1 day ago
Thailand’s corruption score falls in 2025 index | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s corruption score falls in 2025 index

1 day ago
Thailand redefines ‘normal sweet’ drinks to 50% sugar | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand redefines ‘normal sweet’ drinks to 50% sugar

1 day ago
Oil spill from sunken cargo ship off Phuket not expected to threaten islands | Thaiger Thailand News

Oil spill from sunken cargo ship off Phuket not expected to threaten islands

1 day ago
People’s Party calls for vote recounts, urges probe into alleged election irregularities | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party calls for vote recounts, urges probe into alleged election irregularities

1 day ago
5 Tips You Can’t Ignore for Choosing an SEO Agency in Bangkok. | Thaiger Technology News

5 Tips You Can’t Ignore for Choosing an SEO Agency in Bangkok.

1 day ago
February 11 weather: Foggy mornings, warmer days, Southern rain | Thaiger Thailand News

February 11 weather: Foggy mornings, warmer days, Southern rain

1 day ago
Man walks into Pattaya police station with drugs, begs to be arrested | Thaiger Thailand News

Man walks into Pattaya police station with drugs, begs to be arrested

2 days ago
Thai man gets 30 years in jail for monarchy-related tweets | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man gets 30 years in jail for monarchy-related tweets

2 days ago
Thai man arrested for firing shots at renowned late politician&#8217;s home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested for firing shots at renowned late politician’s home

2 days ago
Drunk American man found injured outside Pattaya condominium | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk American man found injured outside Pattaya condominium

2 days ago
Video shows election official marking votes behind blocked papers | Thaiger Thailand News

Video shows election official marking votes behind blocked papers

2 days ago
Anutin holds off on coalition talks, awaits final vote count | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin holds off on coalition talks, awaits final vote count

2 days ago
Udon Thani woman loses car and 80000-baht amulet to online date | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani woman loses car and 80000-baht amulet to online date

2 days ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 12, 2026, 2:34 PM
69 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.