Fire damages 28 shops at Chatuchak Weekend Market in Bangkok

A major fire broke out at Chatuchak Weekend Market in Bangkok late last night, February 9, damaging at least 28 shops. Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire, while the total value of the losses has yet to be confirmed.

According to ThaiRath, the fire was first reported at around 10.42pm near Gate 1 of the market in the Chatuchak district of Bangkok. Thick smoke and flames were seen rising from the market area, prompting an immediate emergency response.

Later reports from Bangkokbiznews stated that the fire originated in a single-storey clothing shop located in Section 17 of the market. The shop’s structure, which included a corrugated iron roof and flammable materials, allowed the flames to spread rapidly to neighbouring stalls.

Multiple fire crews were dispatched from several districts across Bangkok, including Sutthisan, Phaya Thai, Lat Yao, Lat Phrao, Bang Po, Bang Son, Samsen, Suan Mali, and Phu Khao Thong.

Firefighters worked intensively to prevent the blaze from spreading further and were able to bring the fire under control by approximately 11.15pm.

Initial assessments indicated that around 240 square metres of market space were affected. ThaiRath reported that 28 shops sustained damage, though the full extent of the losses is still being evaluated.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, as the incident occurred late at night after the market had already closed to vendors and visitors.

As of now, investigators have not determined the cause of the blaze. Relevant agencies will examine the site to identify whether the fire was caused by an electrical fault, human error, or another factor.

In a separate incident, a large fire erupted at a warehouse in the Thung Song district of Nakhon Si Thammarat. The warehouse, which stored consumer goods for a major department store, caught fire after business hours despite workers reportedly shutting down electrical systems before leaving.

According to KhaoSod, firefighters spent several hours battling the warehouse fire, which also damaged three nearby vehicles.

Initial suspicions pointed to an electrical circuit malfunction, though further investigation is ongoing. Media estimates placed the damage between 60 and more than 100 million baht.