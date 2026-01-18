Man assaulted by teens in Chon Buri after social media row

A 26 year old man has reported an assault by a group of more than 20 teenagers who allegedly stormed into his home, using a rock to hit his head and attempting to stab him.

This confrontation is believed to have been sparked by a social media argument.

Today, on January 18, CCTV footage captured the moments when the group entered the man’s home in Nong Ri, Mueang district, Chon Buri, and began assaulting him, creating a frightening and chaotic situation inside the residence.

The footage shows the man trying to defend himself by grabbing the knife with his hand, which led to further injuries and visible blood loss.

The altercation reportedly began after the man’s girlfriend posted on social media, leading to a challenge with another woman from a different alley and escalating tensions online.

The victim, Anucha, attempted to resolve the issue by arranging a meeting at his home, hoping to settle the matter peacefully.

However, he was unprepared for the large number of individuals who arrived together. The teen assault allegedly involved the group using a brick to strike his head and attempting to stab him in the stomach, which he blocked with his hand, resulting in knife wounds and additional pain.

During the incident, a woman intervened, using a broom to disperse the attackers and create a brief moment of relief.

Despite her efforts, the assailants taunted the victim, claiming they were not afraid of police and would retaliate more severely if they encountered him again outside.

Anucha expressed his fear for his safety and emotional distress following the teen assault and has since filed a police report at the Mueang Chon Buri police station, seeking protection and further legal action.

Anucha has urged the police to swiftly apprehend those responsible, citing the audacity of the attack as a flagrant disregard for the law.

He emphasized his feeling of insecurity, fearing for his life if he ventures outside his home, as reported by KhaoSod.