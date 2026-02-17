Missing British man last seen near Sukhumvit in Bangkok

A British woman is seeking information about her missing brother, whose last known location was near Soi Sukhumvit 71/1 in Wattana district, Bangkok.

A missing person poster for Wayne Charles Smith has been circulating in Facebook groups for expats in Bangkok and Pattaya, shared by his sister, Alison Jacks. She first posted the appeal in January and said she has not yet received any useful information.

According to details in the post, Smith has been out of contact with his family since December 27 last year. His last location shared with family and a friend was near Soi Sukhumvit 71/1 in Bangkok.

Jacks did not provide further information about the circumstances before Smith’s disappearance or whether he was in Bangkok for work or a holiday.

On February 12, the Missing Person Centre of the Mirror Foundation in Thailand shared photos of Smith in an effort to help reunite him with his family.

The foundation described Smith as about 180 centimetres tall and weighing about 80 kilogrammes, with fair skin and short brown hair. It also noted surgery wounds on his arm and shoulder, and said both arms had red marks.

Members of the expat community in Thailand urged the family to contact Thailand’s Tourist Police to help establish where Smith may have been staying during his time in Bangkok. Jacks has not publicly stated whether the case has been reported to local police.

Thai social media users also posted messages of support under the Mirror Foundation post and said they hoped Smith would be found soon.

The case follows another missing person report involving a foreign national in Thailand. A Scottish man, Kenny Robertson, was reported missing in January after his family said he travelled to Thailand for a holiday and to volunteer at a dog sanctuary. The family said he arrived in Bangkok on January 5 before losing contact.

The Facebook page I Love Thailand later reported on January 25 that a close friend had located Robertson and that he was safe. The family thanked the public for its assistance, but no reason for the loss of contact was made public.