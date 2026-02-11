Bangkok offers free Valentine’s Day marriage services with prizes for couples

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: February 11, 2026, 5:06 PM
50 2 minutes read
Bangkok offers free Valentine’s Day marriage services with prizes for couples | Thaiger
Photo via Jay Zynism/Getty Images

Bangkok is set to celebrate Valentine’s Day 2026 with a citywide initiative allowing couples to register their marriages at 10 specially themed venues, including romantic and unique locations across the capital.

Narong Ruangsri, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) permanent secretary, announced that couples can register either at district offices or at designated off-site events on February 14. Each location will offer special experiences, with chances to win exclusive prizes such as gold marriage certificates, hotel vouchers, and other romantic gifts.

One highlight is “Chatuchak Rak Loy Fah: Love in the Sky 2026,” where couples can register aboard the Red Line train at Krungthep Aphiwat Central Terminal. Registration is open until February 12 via QR code, with prizes including gold marriage certificates worth 10,000 baht, electronics, and honeymoon insurance.

Bangkok offers free Valentine’s Day marriage services with prizes for couples
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) permanent secretary, Narong Ruangsri | Photo via KhaoSod

In central Bangkok, events include:

  • Dusit district: “Destiny of Love” at the historic Phra Vimada building in Suan Sunandha Rajabhat University, celebrating timeless romance with commemorative gifts.
  • Din Daeng district: A collaboration with The Street Ratchada shopping centre to host “Rak Nirun Phukphan @ Din Daeng” with giveaways.
  • Samphanthawong district: “Shanghai, The Signature of Love” at Shanghai Mansion Hotel, offering limited spots for 20 couples. Perks include gold prizes, complimentary Chinese tea ceremonies, and luxury hotel stays.
  • Pom Prap Sattru Phai district: Partnering with Prince Palace Hotel, this “Luscious Love” event offers free marriage registration and draws for gold heart pendants and hotel packages.

In Bangkok’s southern zones:

  • Bang Rak district: Known for romantic flair, the district will host “Rak @ Bangrak” at Jewellery Trade Centre, where couples can win one of 12 gold marriage certificates.
  • Pathumwan district: “Everlasting Love @ Pathumwan” at Siam Paragon offers gold prize draws at noon.

Thonburi districts also join the celebration:

    • Bang Khae district: “Bang Khae Rundi: Love Marathon 2026” at Phet Kanchanarom Park features a 3-kilometre couple’s run, with medals, couple t-shirts, and registration booths.
    • Tawi Watthana district: “Rak Tawee Tawee Rak” at Baan Suan Dao includes free pre-wedding photoshoots, snacks, drinks, and traditional Thai costumes.
  • Bangkok Yai district: “Rung Arun Rak Na Bangkok Yai” at the iconic Wat Arun, from 7am to 12pm. Online registration is available until February 12 at this link.

Couples may also register at any of Bangkok’s 50 district offices. Walk-ins are welcome, and further details can be obtained from each office’s registration division.

Related Articles
Latest Thailand News
Bangkok offers free Valentine’s Day marriage services with prizes for couples | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok offers free Valentine’s Day marriage services with prizes for couples

34 seconds ago
Buddhist monks complete 3,700km peace walk across the U.S. | Thaiger News

Buddhist monks complete 3,700km peace walk across the U.S.

2 hours ago
Thailand to revise visa policies in economy revamp efforts | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to revise visa policies in economy revamp efforts

2 hours ago
Thailand launches taxi QR code system for tracking, safety and complaints | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand launches taxi QR code system for tracking, safety and complaints

3 hours ago
Udon Thani MP candidate questions missing vote after casting ballot for herself | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani MP candidate questions missing vote after casting ballot for herself

4 hours ago
Thailand’s corruption score falls in 2025 index | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s corruption score falls in 2025 index

5 hours ago
Thailand redefines ‘normal sweet’ drinks to 50% sugar | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand redefines ‘normal sweet’ drinks to 50% sugar

6 hours ago
Oil spill from sunken cargo ship off Phuket not expected to threaten islands | Thaiger Thailand News

Oil spill from sunken cargo ship off Phuket not expected to threaten islands

6 hours ago
People’s Party calls for vote recounts, urges probe into alleged election irregularities | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party calls for vote recounts, urges probe into alleged election irregularities

7 hours ago
5 Tips You Can’t Ignore for Choosing an SEO Agency in Bangkok. | Thaiger Technology News

5 Tips You Can’t Ignore for Choosing an SEO Agency in Bangkok.

7 hours ago
February 11 weather: Foggy mornings, warmer days, Southern rain | Thaiger Thailand News

February 11 weather: Foggy mornings, warmer days, Southern rain

7 hours ago
Man walks into Pattaya police station with drugs, begs to be arrested | Thaiger Thailand News

Man walks into Pattaya police station with drugs, begs to be arrested

24 hours ago
Thai man gets 30 years in jail for monarchy-related tweets | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man gets 30 years in jail for monarchy-related tweets

1 day ago
Thai man arrested for firing shots at renowned late politician’s home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested for firing shots at renowned late politician’s home

1 day ago
Drunk American man found injured outside Pattaya condominium | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk American man found injured outside Pattaya condominium

1 day ago
Video shows election official marking votes behind blocked papers | Thaiger Thailand News

Video shows election official marking votes behind blocked papers

1 day ago
Anutin holds off on coalition talks, awaits final vote count | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin holds off on coalition talks, awaits final vote count

1 day ago
Udon Thani woman loses car and 80000-baht amulet to online date | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani woman loses car and 80000-baht amulet to online date

1 day ago
Big Joke’s wife wins defamation lawsuit over affair accusations | Thaiger Thailand News

Big Joke’s wife wins defamation lawsuit over affair accusations

1 day ago
Vietnamese man arrested at Suvarnabhumi with rhino horns | Thaiger Thailand News

Vietnamese man arrested at Suvarnabhumi with rhino horns

1 day ago
Over 200 students call for election recount in Maha Sarakham | Thaiger Thailand Election News

Over 200 students call for election recount in Maha Sarakham

1 day ago
2 South Korean women wanted for swimwear theft in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

2 South Korean women wanted for swimwear theft in Phuket

1 day ago
Indonesian and Malaysian men arrested in Udon Thani car break-in theft | Thaiger Thailand News

Indonesian and Malaysian men arrested in Udon Thani car break-in theft

1 day ago
Worker killed in Buriram after concrete wall collapses mid-renovation | Thaiger Thailand News

Worker killed in Buriram after concrete wall collapses mid-renovation

1 day ago
Chon Buri voters stage overnight protest and demand vote recount | Thaiger Politics News

Chon Buri voters stage overnight protest and demand vote recount

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: February 11, 2026, 5:06 PM
50 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.