Bangkok offers free Valentine’s Day marriage services with prizes for couples

Bangkok is set to celebrate Valentine’s Day 2026 with a citywide initiative allowing couples to register their marriages at 10 specially themed venues, including romantic and unique locations across the capital.

Narong Ruangsri, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) permanent secretary, announced that couples can register either at district offices or at designated off-site events on February 14. Each location will offer special experiences, with chances to win exclusive prizes such as gold marriage certificates, hotel vouchers, and other romantic gifts.

One highlight is “Chatuchak Rak Loy Fah: Love in the Sky 2026,” where couples can register aboard the Red Line train at Krungthep Aphiwat Central Terminal. Registration is open until February 12 via QR code, with prizes including gold marriage certificates worth 10,000 baht, electronics, and honeymoon insurance.

In central Bangkok, events include:

Dusit district : “Destiny of Love” at the historic Phra Vimada building in Suan Sunandha Rajabhat University, celebrating timeless romance with commemorative gifts.

: “Destiny of Love” at the historic Phra Vimada building in Suan Sunandha Rajabhat University, celebrating timeless romance with commemorative gifts. Din Daeng district : A collaboration with The Street Ratchada shopping centre to host “Rak Nirun Phukphan @ Din Daeng” with giveaways.

: A collaboration with The Street Ratchada shopping centre to host “Rak Nirun Phukphan @ Din Daeng” with giveaways. Samphanthawong district : “Shanghai, The Signature of Love” at Shanghai Mansion Hotel, offering limited spots for 20 couples. Perks include gold prizes, complimentary Chinese tea ceremonies, and luxury hotel stays.

: “Shanghai, The Signature of Love” at Shanghai Mansion Hotel, offering limited spots for 20 couples. Perks include gold prizes, complimentary Chinese tea ceremonies, and luxury hotel stays. Pom Prap Sattru Phai district: Partnering with Prince Palace Hotel, this “Luscious Love” event offers free marriage registration and draws for gold heart pendants and hotel packages.

In Bangkok’s southern zones:

Bang Rak district : Known for romantic flair, the district will host “Rak @ Bangrak” at Jewellery Trade Centre, where couples can win one of 12 gold marriage certificates.

: Known for romantic flair, the district will host “Rak @ Bangrak” at Jewellery Trade Centre, where couples can win one of 12 gold marriage certificates. Pathumwan district: “Everlasting Love @ Pathumwan” at Siam Paragon offers gold prize draws at noon.

Thonburi districts also join the celebration:

Bang Khae district : “Bang Khae Rundi: Love Marathon 2026” at Phet Kanchanarom Park features a 3-kilometre couple’s run, with medals, couple t-shirts, and registration booths. Tawi Watthana district : “Rak Tawee Tawee Rak” at Baan Suan Dao includes free pre-wedding photoshoots, snacks, drinks, and traditional Thai costumes.



Bangkok Yai district: “Rung Arun Rak Na Bangkok Yai” at the iconic Wat Arun, from 7am to 12pm. Online registration is available until February 12 at this link.

Couples may also register at any of Bangkok’s 50 district offices. Walk-ins are welcome, and further details can be obtained from each office’s registration division.