Chinese man arrested in Pattaya luxury condo for selling Pod K

Police arrested a Chinese man at a condominium in Pattaya yesterday, January 19, for distributing ketamine-laced vape liquid, commonly known in Thailand as Pod K.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station and Chon Buri Provincial Police launched a joint operation dubbed “Clip the Wings,” aimed at cracking down on illegal items and narcotics circulating in the resort city.

During the operation, police received a tip-off about a Chinese national suspected of selling Pod K in Pattaya. The suspect was identified as 44 year old Si Jiandong, who was reported to be living in the Khao Noi area.

To confirm the information, officers conducted a sting operation by posing as customers. Undercover police placed an order for 100 bottles of ketamine-infused vape liquid, valued at 90,000 baht, from Jiandong.

A meeting was arranged at a common area of the suspect’s luxury condominium. After Jiandong handed over the illegal vape liquid and accepted the cash, the undercover officer revealed his identity and called in the arrest team.

Police seized the Pod K vape liquid, two mobile phones, and a car from the suspect. Further interrogation led officers to raid another condominium room in Soi Kor Phai, where they confiscated additional equipment believed to be used for drug-related activities.

Jiandong was taken to Nong Prue Police Station for further legal proceedings. He was charged with selling products banned by the Consumer Protection Committee and distributing smuggled goods.

Authorities said investigations are continuing to determine whether the suspect is linked to a wider drug distribution network in Pattaya.

The arrest follows a series of recent crackdowns on Chinese drug suspects. In December last year, police arrested a Chinese man for producing Pod K at a house in Pattaya, which was converted into a manufacturing and distribution hub. Officers seized 4,945 bottles of Pod K, chemical ingredients, and production equipment.

In another case in November last year, a Chinese national was arrested on Koh Pha Ngan for offering drugs to tourists. Police seized magic mushrooms, ecstasy pills, MDMA, LSD stamps, and drug paraphernalia from his home.