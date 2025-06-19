Chon Buri man found dead with gunshot wound amid marital issues

A 42 year old man was found dead in his bedroom with a gunshot wound to the temple in Chon Buri’s Mueang district. His mother fainted upon seeing the body, while his wife revealed marital issues that might have contributed to the incident.

Yesterday, June 18, at 10.40pm, Police Colonel Suchaiyot Chuaikaew of Don Hua Lo Police Station received a report of a shooting at a single-storey house in Don Hua Lo subdistrict, Mueang district, Chon Buri. Investigators and rescue personnel from the Thammasat Nirun Foundation rushed to the scene.

Inside, they discovered the body of the deceased, referred to as 42 year old Phon, lying on his bed with a gunshot wound to the temple. A gun was found in his right hand, and a mobile phone was on the pillow.

The dead man’s 34 year old wife explained that her husband had been drinking alcohol since the afternoon. The cause of the dispute stemmed from her discovering that he had been chatting with his ex-wife, leading to a minor argument.

She expressed surprise at the incident, as he had never shared any grievances with her before. The firearm involved was his own, purchased approximately one month prior. The argument over the chat with the ex-wife was the primary cause.

When the deceased man’s 62 year old mother arrived and saw her son’s body, she fainted multiple times due to overwhelming grief. Relatives and rescue staff provided assistance with smelling salts to revive her.

She stated that her son was her only child and described him as good-natured and not quick-tempered. He had visited her earlier that day, behaving normally without hinting at any issues. She only learnt about the incident when relatives informed her that her son had harmed himself, reported KhaoSod.

The police will further investigate by questioning the deceased’s wife at Don Hua Lo Police Station to understand the circumstances leading to the incident and to proceed with legal actions.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.