4 Myanmar nationals arrested in Bangkok for fatal attack on American man

Published: February 17, 2026, 9:46 AM
Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

Four Myanmar nationals fatally attacked an American man in Jom Thong district, Bangkok, yesterday, February 16, and claimed that the victim had been harassing the younger sister of one of the men.

Officers from Bang Mod Police Station were alerted to the violent assault by residents and the suspects’ employer. The American victim, 55 year old Cole Stein Heath, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police reported that Heath sustained five stab wounds to his body and suffered broken legs from the beating. His body was later transferred by the Ruam Katanyu Foundation to Siriraj Hospital for an autopsy.

The four suspects were identified as Zaw Nyrin Oo, Zaw Thet, Zaw Jemin Thu, and Thero. They were arrested at the scene with a 10-inch knife and a one-metre iron bar used in the fatal attack.

According to Matichon, Zaw Nyrin Oo also sustained injuries during the incident and was taken to Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital for treatment.

All four suspects reportedly worked at a nearby recycling centre and lived in the same dormitory as the American man.

American man killed in Bangkok over alleged harassment
Cole Stein Heath | Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

The employer told police and media outlets that Heath had lived in the dormitory for several years and had previously been in a relationship with a Burmese woman named Namphueng, who is the younger sister of one of the suspects.

About a month ago, Namphueng attempted to end the relationship, but Heath refused to accept the breakup. She later moved to a different location after he continued trying to contact her.

On February 15, the day before the fatal incident, Heath went to Namphueng’s room with a knife. He reportedly did not find her but instead encountered her brother and his friends.

Heath allegedly attempted to stab the men, who managed to avoid injury. He then stabbed the door while they hid inside before leaving the scene. The employer said he later accompanied the Burmese employees to report the matter to authorities.

Foreign man fatally attacked in Bangkok
Photo via Matichon

On February 16, Heath allegedly returned to the recycling centre armed with a knife. The four men attacked him, claiming they acted in self-defence. They told police they did not intend to kill him.

A local news Facebook page, Jmoi V+, claimed that Namphueng was already married to a Burmese man before beginning a secret relationship with Heath. The page further alleged that she ended the relationship due to Heath’s jealousy and alleged abusive behaviour. These claims have not been officially confirmed by police.

Officers have yet to finalise the charges and potential penalties against the four suspects as investigations are ongoing.

Burmese men kill American man in Bangkok
Photo via Matichon

