Bangkok set for Thailand’s first legal same-sex marriages on January 23

Bangkok is making history as it prepares to offer Thailand’s first-ever legal same-sex marriage registrations starting January 23, 2025, following the enforcement of the Marriage Equality Act (Amendment No. 24, 2024). Thailand becomes the first Southeast Asian nation and third Asian country to legalise same-sex marriage following Taiwan in 2019 and Nepal in 2024, marking a historic step for LGBTQ+ rights in the region.

According to Bangkok’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Wantanee Wattana, all 50 district offices across the city are fully prepared to provide the service from 8am to 4pm, with many offices offering special souvenirs to celebrate this groundbreaking moment of equality.

In addition to district offices, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will host a special registration event at Siam Paragon, where the Pathumwan District Office and other three to four districts’ support will provide services from 8am to 6pm.

The event, titled “Marriage Equality – สมรสเท่าเทียม,” will take place at Paragon Hall, 5th floor, featuring same-sex marriage registrations, discussions on diverse family-building, an exhibition on the journey to marriage equality, live mini-concerts from top artists, and a grand “Pride Carpet” celebration, encouraging attendees to express themselves freely.

Who can register for same-sex marriage?

Couples must meet the following requirements:

Both individuals must be at least 18 years old. Minors require parental consent, and those under 18 need court approval. Neither party should be declared legally incompetent. Partners cannot be biological or adoptive siblings. Neither party should currently be married to another person. Adoptive parents cannot marry their adoptive children. A widow or divorced woman can remarry only after 310 days unless she has given birth, has court approval, has a medical certificate proving non-pregnancy, or is remarrying the same partner.

Required Documents for same-sex marriage in Thailand

For Thai couples:

National ID cards or identity verification via the ThaiD app. You can download the App.

For Thai-foreigner couples:

Thai ID card (or ThaiD app verification)

Foreign partner’s passport

A certificate of marital status proving single status.

For foreign couples:

Passports

A single status certificate from their home country’s embassy in Thailand.

Additionally, all registrations require two witnesses who are of legal age.