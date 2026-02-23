Singha shakes hands with TGR Haas, marking its 17th year in Formula 1

February 23, 2026
Singha Corporation has announced a three-season partnership with the TGR Haas F1 Team as its Official Beer Partner, extending the Thai brand’s presence in the Formula 1 (F1) into 2026 and marking its 17th year in the premier class of motorsports.

The partnership was unveiled at an event at Boon Rawd Brewery in Bangkok, attended by Team Principal of TGR Haas F1 Team, Ayao Komatsu, drivers Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman. The trio are now in their sophomore year for the American-based team, which joined the grid a decade earlier in 2016.

Worawut Bhirombhakdi, senior executive vice president at Boon Rawd Brewery and co-CEO of Boon Rawd Trading, said 2026 would be a significant year for Singha in global motorsport, as the brand would be represented across all major single-seater categories (F1, F2 and F3) concurrently.

Worawut Bhirombhakdi, senior executive vice president at Boon Rawd Brewery and co-CEO of Boon Rawd Trading | Photo via Singha World of Sports/Facebook

He said Singha’s agreement with TGR Haas F1 Team as Official Beer Partner continued the company’s long-standing presence in F1. The brand also supports two Thai drivers in the feeder categories: Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak, who will race in F2 with ART, and Nanthawut Bhirombhakdi, who makes his F3 debut with Trident.

Worawut said the company chose to move forward with TGR Haas as both sides shared a similar direction. He said the team’s performance had been improving, recently putting pen to paper for a technical partnership deal with Toyota. The VP described the working relationship as a good fit, adding that the partnership also served as a way to promote Thailand and reinforce Singha’s premium brand positioning.

He said the presence of Komatsu, Ocon and Bearman at the Bangkok launch reflected the team’s emphasis on Singha. Worawut added that, following the event, Ocon and Bearman would take part in filming an advertising campaign in Thailand for global release.

Under the agreement, the Singha logo is set to appear on the team’s latest challenger, the VF-26, as well as on race suits and team apparel throughout the 2026 season. The brewery’s 17-year-long stint in F1 saw its logos placed across Red Bull Racing, Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, and Sauber garages.

Ocon and Bearman said it was their first time in Thailand. The Frenchman, now in his 10th season in F1, said he had heard positive things about the country from fellow driver Alex Albon, expressing his excitement to try Thai food.

Haas drivers Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman | Photo via Singha World of Sports/Facebook

Bearman said he was pleased to have Singha as a sponsor, with the Brit remaining optimistic that the next two years would see significant progress for both sides. He also thanked Thai supporters before iterating his hopes of Thailand finding its way to the race calendar in the future.

Worawut closed by thanking the drivers and Komatsu before shining a light on Thai drivers currently racing in the junior categories, stressing that wider coverage would help promote the country.

Beyond Formula 1, Singha said it continues to back international sport through sponsorship and broadcasts, including MotoGP, golf’s The Open, ONE Championship and English Premier League coverage, while supporting junior Thai drivers as they progress through the open-wheel ladder.

Photo courtesy of Fluke Ratchanon

