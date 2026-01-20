5 women accuse Thai DJ-photographer of sexual assault and abuse

Five Thai women accused a man who worked as both a photographer and DJ of sexually assaulting and physically abusing them after luring them into sexy photoshoots or DJ training sessions.

The allegations came to light after one of the victims, a female DJ known as Aris, publicly exposed the man’s behaviour on social media on January 16. Aris said she initially trusted and respected the suspect, viewing him as a senior and experienced figure in the DJ industry.

According to Aris, she agreed to meet the man for a sexy-themed photoshoot, but the situation escalated beyond what she had consented to. She said the shoot crossed into explicit and erotic content, which she clearly did not agree to.

Aris further alleged that the man forced her to touch his private parts and even took photographs during the assault. She said she was in shock and unable to react at the time, but later managed to escape before the situation worsened.

Her post quickly went viral, prompting four other women to come forward with similar allegations. The victims later appeared on Hone Krasae on Channel 3 to share their experiences publicly.

During the interview, a model named Mew said the man invited her to his spa under the pretext of hiring her as a hand model. However, during the shoot, she claimed he touched her near her private parts without consent, insisting it was part of the job. She also alleged that she was forced to touch his penis.

Another victim, a female DJ known in the industry as Pony Ploy, said the suspect invited her to a sexy photoshoot and later suggested producing explicit content for the OnlyFans platform. She said she agreed only to a sexy photoshoot but was groped. He grabbed her breasts and pressed his penis against her back.

The fourth victim, a model named Nuch, said the man contacted her via social media and invited her to a photoshoot at his condominium, claiming there would be a full production team present. Upon arrival, she found only the suspect. Nuch said she was forced into explicit poses and was touched without consent.

The fifth woman, the man’s ex-girlfriend, said she ended their relationship due to ongoing physical abuse. She also claimed she later discovered numerous explicit photos and videos of women stored on his laptop, some of which appeared to have been recorded without the women’s knowledge or consent.

According to the programme, several women in Chiang Mai were allegedly victimised during the man’s one-year stay in the province. One woman was reportedly made drunk, posed with sex toys placed on her body, secretly filmed, and later sent the footage.

At the end of the broadcast, all five women visited the Metropolitan Police Bureau to file formal complaints against the suspect. As of now, police have not yet summoned the man for questioning, and his identity has not been publicly disclosed.