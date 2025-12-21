Widespread Power Outages on December 21st in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, and Nonthaburi

Daniel Holmes
Published: December 21, 2025, 10:28 AM
The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) has announced scheduled power outages across Bangkok, Samut Prakan, and Nonthaburi on Sunday, December 21, affecting a total of 41 locations as part of routine maintenance and system improvement work.

According to the MEA, the outages are necessary to improve the efficiency, safety, and reliability of the electricity distribution system. Power will be temporarily suspended in selected areas while crews upgrade equipment, relocate power poles, and replace cables.

In Bangkok, outages will affect multiple residential and commercial zones, including parts of Nawamin Road, Phetkasem Road, Chok Chai 4, Lat Phrao, Ramkhamhaeng, Chaeng Wattana, Sathu Pradit, Lan Luang, Ratchaphruek, and Ekachai roads. Most Bangkok locations will experience outages between 8.30am and 3.30pm, though some areas will have electricity cut until 4pm or later, depending on the scope of work.

In Samut Prakan, power cuts are planned along Sai Luat Road near Pak Nam Hospital, Srinakarin Road, Lad Wai Road, and areas around Laem Fa Pha. Some Samut Prakan locations will be without electricity for most of the day, with outages scheduled from as early as 8am until 5.30pm.

Nonthaburi will also see extensive disruptions, particularly along Rural Highway 2051, which runs past several temples, intersections, and residential clusters. Additional outages are scheduled on Rattanathibet Road, Rewadee Road, and Atchariyaprasit Road, affecting villages, factories, and service areas. Many Nonthaburi locations will lose power between 7.30am and 3.30pm.

The MEA said outage times may vary depending on weather conditions and on-site progress. Electricity may be restored earlier than scheduled in some areas, while unexpected delays could extend outages in others.

Residents and businesses in affected zones are advised to unplug sensitive electrical appliances, prepare backup power where possible, and plan activities accordingly. Elevators, traffic signals, water pumps, and electronic payment systems may be temporarily unavailable during the outages.

The authority emphasized that the work is preventive and aimed at reducing unplanned blackouts in the future, particularly during periods of high electricity demand.

For updates, detailed location lists, or changes to the schedule, the public can visit the MEA website or contact the MEA call center at 1130.

