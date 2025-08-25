Thai actress faces drunk driving charge after refusing test at police checkpoint

Petch Petpailin 7 hours ago Last Updated: Monday, August 25, 2025
Photo via Instagram/ @marie_broenner and Amarin TV

A renowned Thai actress is facing a drunk driving charge after refusing an alcohol test at a police checkpoint in Bangkok’s Wang Thong Lang district in the early hours of yesterday, August 24.

Officers from Wang Thong Lang Police Station had set up a checkpoint on Pradit Manutham Road when they stopped a green Porsche driven by 33 year old Marie Broenner, a well-known half-Thai, half-German actress. Sitting beside her was leading businessman Asakon “Boss” Singsikornkun, with his teenage daughter in the back seat.

Marie and Boss are believed to be in a relationship following his divorce from his former wife. Although they had not publicly confirmed their relationship, it reportedly came to light after this incident.

Police stated that Marie appeared intoxicated, prompting them to request a breathalyser test. However, Boss allegedly prevented his girlfriend from complying with the order and instructed her not to leave the car.

The occupants then closed all the car windows, forcing officers to knock repeatedly for over an hour before Boss eventually exited. He engaged in a heated argument with police, hurled vulgarities at them, and claimed to be close to their commanding officer.

Thai actress charged for drunk driving
Photo via Amarin TV

Marie later stepped out of the vehicle but continued to refuse the alcohol test. She asked to use the bathroom, but officers insisted she complete the test first.

Video footage showed Boss’s daughter trying to calm her father and repeatedly apologising to officers on his behalf.

Marie’s refusal to take the alcohol test led police to charge her with drunk driving based on her suspicious behaviour. Meanwhile, Boss was charged with insulting and obstructing officials on duty after he attempted to prevent officers from transferring Marie to a nearby police station.

Thai actress denies alcohol test
Photo via Amarin TV

Marie secured temporary release with a 20,000 baht bail; Boss was also temporarily released. The actress is required to appear before the Criminal Court today, August 25, for further legal proceedings.

Boss previously made headlines for a relationship scandal with another Thai actress and singer, Nachjaree “Cherreen” Horvejkul. The two married and shared one daughter before they divorced, allegedly because Boss physically abused her.

Thai actress drives while drunk and stopped at police checkpoint
Photo via Amarin TV

