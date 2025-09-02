Rush hour horror: Motorcyclist crushed by Bangkok bus (video)

Morning commuters in central Bangkok were met with chaos and tragedy after a motorcyclist was fatally crushed beneath a bus near the Asok-Sukhumvit intersection yesterday.

The deadly crash occurred at 7.59am yesterday, September 1, on Asok Montri Road (Sukhumvit 21), right outside an office building near the bustling Asok junction. The incident brought traffic to a standstill in one of the capital’s busiest commercial areas, causing tailbacks stretching all the way to the Rama 9 intersection.

According to traffic news service JS100, the collision occurred when a bus attempted to change from the left to the right-hand lane, where a motorbike was already travelling. The two vehicles collided, and the rider, a man whose identity has yet to be released, was crushed under the wheels of the bus.

Police confirmed that the man died at the scene. Eyewitness accounts suggest the bus cut across lanes abruptly, leading to the fatal impact.

Rescue workers and traffic police quickly arrived at the scene to cordon off the area, direct vehicles through remaining open lanes, and clear the wreckage. Despite their efforts, the gridlock persisted throughout the morning rush, worsening an already congested part of the city.

Officers from Thong Lor Police Station are now leading the investigation. The victim’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to confirm the exact cause of death. Police said that the bus driver will be questioned, along with multiple eyewitnesses, to determine whether negligence or recklessness played a role in the crash, reported Bangkok Post.

Asok Montri Road is a notoriously busy artery connecting Sukhumvit Road to key business zones and expressways. Accidents in this area often have major knock-on effects on Bangkok’s already strained traffic system.

Police urge drivers to exercise extreme caution, especially during peak hours when road conditions are more dangerous due to congestion and frequent lane switching.