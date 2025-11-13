Bangkok road swamped as flash floods bring traffic chaos

Bangkok police shut a key inbound route after flash floods led to severe waterlogging, triggering safety warnings and widespread traffic disruption.

Flash flooding brought Bangkok traffic to a standstill today, November 13, as water levels surged on key roads, prompting police to close a major inbound stretch of Ratchadaphisek Road.

The sudden early-morning downpour overwhelmed drainage systems across the capital, with Ratchadaphisek Road suffering some of the worst impacts. In response, Phahonyothin Police Station issued an urgent notice, temporarily shutting inbound lanes from Ratchayothin Intersection to the Ratchada-Ladprao Intersection due to dangerously deep water.

Officers warned that floodwaters in the affected zone were high enough to damage most vehicles, especially smaller cars. Attempting to drive through could result in engine failure or serious electrical damage.

“Motorists are urged to avoid the area for their own safety and to reduce pressure on emergency services.”

The closure has had a ripple effect on traffic in nearby areas. Drivers who typically rely on Ratchadaphisek Road to reach Sutthisan Intersection or adjacent neighbourhoods have been asked to change their routes to prevent additional congestion around the blocked section.

Recommended alternatives include Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, clear parts of Ladprao Road, and nearby Sois that remain passable. However, drivers are advised to check road and weather updates before setting out, as conditions can shift quickly.

Bangkok’s traffic management centre is closely monitoring the situation, while municipal workers have been deployed to assist with drainage and direct traffic flow around the affected areas, reported The Nation.

This latest incident comes amid growing concerns over the capital’s ageing flood management infrastructure. Seasonal rains have increasingly caused flash floods that paralyse traffic and leave many areas submerged for hours.

City officials are urging commuters to allow extra travel time and to consider delaying non-essential journeys until flood levels recede.

With more rain expected in the coming days, police and emergency responders remain on high alert, ready to issue further road closures if necessary.