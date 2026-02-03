Koh Samui police demolishes 600 illegal exhaust pipes

Police in Koh Samui today, February 3, destroyed more than 600 illegal motorcycle exhaust pipes seized from street racers, as part of an ongoing crackdown on noise pollution and reckless driving in the community.

The public destruction took place in front of Koh Samui Police Station, led by Police Colonel Panya Niratimanon, Superintendent of Koh Samui Police Station. He was joined by Wannaphon Meedet, chairman of the police oversight committee, and local administrative officials.

The seized exhaust pipes had been collected over recent weeks during police checkpoints and crackdowns targeting modified motorcycles. Some of the custom pipes were reported to cost upwards of 5,000 baht, with even the cheapest valued at over 1,000 baht.

Naewna reported that the high prices reflect the substantial amounts young riders were spending on illegal modifications.

Police said the destruction of the exhausts aligned with national policy to suppress illegal street racing and reduce public disturbance.

Colonel Panya stated that loud exhausts not only generate noise pollution but also contribute to dangerous driving behaviour, often leading to accidents and loss of life or property.

In addition to law enforcement measures, police also issued a warning to parents, urging them to closely monitor their children and discourage the use or modification of motorcycles for racing on public roads.

Police stressed the importance of community involvement in preventing illegal activity and promoting road safety.

The event served as both a symbolic and practical step toward reducing disturbances caused by illegal racing and reinforcing police commitment to community peace and safety.

In similar news, back in September last year, nearly 100 modified motorcycles were seized by police in Buri Ram province as part of a crackdown on illegal street convoys and unregistered vehicles.

The group, known as the Phor Piang motorcycle group (roughly translating to sufficient), was intercepted while travelling through Ban Dan district en route to Thung Kula Rong Hai in Surin province.