Norwegian man arrested for assault and car theft on Koh Samui

Petch Petpailin Published: February 6, 2026, 10:34 AM
Police on Koh Samui arrested a Norwegian man after the physical assault of a Thai driver, the theft of a pickup truck, and a high-speed chase across the island.

Officers from Koh Samui Police Station were alerted to the incident after receiving reports of a physical assault and vehicle theft in the Mae Nam sub-district of Koh Samui. The incident reportedly occurred outside Krok Yai restaurant.

The victim, 31 year old Nattapong Phonpho, told police that a foreign man suddenly jumped in front of his pickup truck, blocking him from driving forward. The suspect then opened the driver’s door, punched Nattapong twice, and forcibly took control of the vehicle before speeding away.

Following the report, Koh Samui police coordinated with officers from Bo Phut Police Station to locate and stop the stolen vehicle. Police said the suspect drove erratically around the island, ignoring orders to stop and leading officers on a high-speed chase through several areas.

The pursuit eventually ended at the Bo Phut intersection, where officers managed to block the road and bring the vehicle to a halt. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

Police identified the suspect as a 27 year old Norwegian national, Kristoffer Winther. Officers said the man appeared aggressive and uncooperative at the time of arrest and initially refused to answer questions.

Further investigation revealed that Winther had visited Koh Pha Ngan before travelling to Koh Samui. Witnesses in the Mae Nam area told police they had seen him walking aimlessly along the street prior to the attack, raising questions about his mental state at the time of the incident.

Nattapong told police that he works as a public transport driver and has provided services to foreign tourists for many years. He said he had never experienced such violent behaviour from a tourist before and confirmed that he intends to pursue legal action against the suspect to the fullest extent of the law.

As of the latest update, police have not publicly disclosed the exact charges the Norwegian man will face or his motive for the rampage. Online speculation suggested possible drug use, but officers have stated that no such conclusion has yet been confirmed, pending further investigation and testing.

A similar incident was reported in Krabi province last December, when a Canadian man stole a car outside a police station, prompting another high-speed chase. In that case, the suspect was arrested, though authorities did not release details about the legal outcome.

Police said investigations into the Koh Samui incident are ongoing and that further updates will be provided once charges are formally filed.

