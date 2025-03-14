Phuket mayor vows clean drinking water for all

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, March 14, 2025
108 1 minute read
Phuket mayor vows clean drinking water for all
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Phuket Town residents may soon enjoy safe, drinkable tap water as city officials push forward with a major water quality upgrade.

At a public event held at the Phuket City Municipality’s Waterworks Division yesterday, March 13, Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas assured residents that progress is being made in providing clean, potable water across the town.

Flanked by key officials—including Deputy Mayor Suphot La-ongphet, Secretary to the Mayor Niti Petchpradabsakul, and Waterworks Division Director Charan Klaewthanong—Mayor Saroj highlighted the municipality’s commitment to delivering safe tap water that meets health standards.

“The long-term goal is to enhance Phuket’s municipal water system, ensuring all residents have access to high-quality drinking water in the future.”

Related Articles

Phuket mayor vows clean drinking water for all | News by Thaiger

To back up the claims, Deputy Mayor Suphot presented the latest water quality test results conducted by Southern Thai Consulting Co Ltd in Srisoonthorn.

The tests confirmed that the water meets the Department of Health’s safety standards. However, Mayor Saroj acknowledged that further improvements to the city’s water pipes are necessary to maintain cleanliness and prevent contamination before the water reaches households.

Phuket mayor vows clean drinking water for all | News by Thaiger

Phuket mayor vows clean drinking water for all | News by Thaiger

The municipality is currently assessing the island’s aging water infrastructure and mapping out an expansion plan to modernise the system.

Officials are studying ways to increase capacity and reliability, aiming to roll out further improvements in the coming months, reported The Phuket News.

Phuket mayor vows clean drinking water for all | News by Thaiger

This initiative comes as a response to long-standing concerns from Phuket residents over the safety of tap water. Many still rely on bottled water or filtration systems due to fears of contamination from outdated pipes and inconsistent water treatment.

The mayor’s pledge signals a major shift towards providing a sustainable, high-quality water supply, aligning with Phuket’s vision to modernise its public utilities. While full implementation will take time, officials are urging residents to stay informed about ongoing improvements and future developments in the city’s water system.

With clean drinking water now a top priority, Phuket’s local government is determined to turn this promise into reality, ensuring safe and reliable tap water for all.

Phuket mayor vows clean drinking water for all | News by Thaiger

Phuket mayor vows clean drinking water for all | News by Thaiger4

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman rewards honest collector with job after cash return Thailand News

Thai woman rewards honest collector with job after cash return

3 hours ago
Thailand’s tourism target at risk amid competition, safety fears Thailand News

Thailand’s tourism target at risk amid competition, safety fears

3 hours ago
Man arrested in Bangkok after alleged molestation in Phayao Bangkok News

Man arrested in Bangkok after alleged molestation in Phayao

3 hours ago
Thailand confident FTA with EU will be finalised by year-end Thailand News

Thailand confident FTA with EU will be finalised by year-end

3 hours ago
Narathiwat Court sentences 7 men for assault on 12 year old girl Thailand News

Narathiwat Court sentences 7 men for assault on 12 year old girl

4 hours ago
Womanising airport director grounded by wife&#8217;s adultery complaint Thailand News

Womanising airport director grounded by wife’s adultery complaint

4 hours ago
EU blasts Thailand over Uyghur deportations and lese-majeste Thailand News

EU blasts Thailand over Uyghur deportations and lese-majeste

4 hours ago
Get snappy: Rare Siamese crocodile sunbathes in style (video) Thailand News

Get snappy: Rare Siamese crocodile sunbathes in style (video)

4 hours ago
No freedom at Freedom Beach: Land dispute sparks Phuket showdown Phuket News

No freedom at Freedom Beach: Land dispute sparks Phuket showdown

4 hours ago
Thai woman dies after reconciling with husband over mistress Thailand News

Thai woman dies after reconciling with husband over mistress

5 hours ago
Pattaya cracks down on beach chaos and homelessness Pattaya News

Pattaya cracks down on beach chaos and homelessness

5 hours ago
Frenchman’s magic mushroom mishap trip on Koh Pha Ngan Thailand News

Frenchman’s magic mushroom mishap trip on Koh Pha Ngan

5 hours ago
Jealous Thai university student stabs friend over alleged affair Thailand News

Jealous Thai university student stabs friend over alleged affair

5 hours ago
Phuket mystery: Homeless woman found dead at abandoned hotel Phuket News

Phuket mystery: Homeless woman found dead at abandoned hotel

6 hours ago
Drowsy driver crashes tour bus into power pole, injuring 36 Thailand News

Drowsy driver crashes tour bus into power pole, injuring 36

6 hours ago
Thai man suspected of drowning baby in Pathum Thani canal Thailand News

Thai man suspected of drowning baby in Pathum Thani canal

6 hours ago
Monkey business: Morrisons cuts ties with Thai coconut suppliers Thailand News

Monkey business: Morrisons cuts ties with Thai coconut suppliers

6 hours ago
Fire at Surat Thani car dealership causes 2 million baht damage Thailand News

Fire at Surat Thani car dealership causes 2 million baht damage

7 hours ago
Nonthaburi theft gang arrested after stealing appliances on bike Thailand News

Nonthaburi theft gang arrested after stealing appliances on bike

7 hours ago
2 Thai nationals lose lives in multi-vehicle collision in Lop Buri Thailand News

2 Thai nationals lose lives in multi-vehicle collision in Lop Buri

8 hours ago
Thai Elephant Day celebrated with buffet for oldest elephant Pattaya News

Thai Elephant Day celebrated with buffet for oldest elephant

8 hours ago
McLovin’ it: McDonald&#8217;s supersizes Thai expansion (video) Business News

McLovin’ it: McDonald’s supersizes Thai expansion (video)

8 hours ago
Severe storm topples electricity poles, disrupts Pathum Thani traffic Thailand News

Severe storm topples electricity poles, disrupts Pathum Thani traffic

8 hours ago
3 British men arrested for car crash and stabbing attempt in Phuket Phuket News

3 British men arrested for car crash and stabbing attempt in Phuket

9 hours ago
Jackpot joyride: Thai lottery queen buys community ambulance Thailand News

Jackpot joyride: Thai lottery queen buys community ambulance

9 hours ago
HealthPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, March 14, 2025
108 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thailand’s tourism target at risk amid competition, safety fears

Thailand’s tourism target at risk amid competition, safety fears

3 hours ago
Man arrested in Bangkok after alleged molestation in Phayao

Man arrested in Bangkok after alleged molestation in Phayao

3 hours ago
Thailand confident FTA with EU will be finalised by year-end

Thailand confident FTA with EU will be finalised by year-end

3 hours ago
Narathiwat Court sentences 7 men for assault on 12 year old girl

Narathiwat Court sentences 7 men for assault on 12 year old girl

4 hours ago