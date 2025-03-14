Phuket mayor vows clean drinking water for all

Phuket Town residents may soon enjoy safe, drinkable tap water as city officials push forward with a major water quality upgrade.

At a public event held at the Phuket City Municipality’s Waterworks Division yesterday, March 13, Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas assured residents that progress is being made in providing clean, potable water across the town.

Flanked by key officials—including Deputy Mayor Suphot La-ongphet, Secretary to the Mayor Niti Petchpradabsakul, and Waterworks Division Director Charan Klaewthanong—Mayor Saroj highlighted the municipality’s commitment to delivering safe tap water that meets health standards.

“The long-term goal is to enhance Phuket’s municipal water system, ensuring all residents have access to high-quality drinking water in the future.”

To back up the claims, Deputy Mayor Suphot presented the latest water quality test results conducted by Southern Thai Consulting Co Ltd in Srisoonthorn.

The tests confirmed that the water meets the Department of Health’s safety standards. However, Mayor Saroj acknowledged that further improvements to the city’s water pipes are necessary to maintain cleanliness and prevent contamination before the water reaches households.

The municipality is currently assessing the island’s aging water infrastructure and mapping out an expansion plan to modernise the system.

Officials are studying ways to increase capacity and reliability, aiming to roll out further improvements in the coming months, reported The Phuket News.

This initiative comes as a response to long-standing concerns from Phuket residents over the safety of tap water. Many still rely on bottled water or filtration systems due to fears of contamination from outdated pipes and inconsistent water treatment.

The mayor’s pledge signals a major shift towards providing a sustainable, high-quality water supply, aligning with Phuket’s vision to modernise its public utilities. While full implementation will take time, officials are urging residents to stay informed about ongoing improvements and future developments in the city’s water system.

With clean drinking water now a top priority, Phuket’s local government is determined to turn this promise into reality, ensuring safe and reliable tap water for all.

