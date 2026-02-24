“Thai police love money,” TikToker under fire after police checkpoint advice video

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 24, 2026, 4:52 PM
185 2 minutes read
“Thai police love money,” TikToker under fire after police checkpoint advice video | Thaiger
Photo via TikTok/ @rylopayne

A foreign man in Phuket drew criticism online after releasing a video in which he advised his followers how to avoid police checkpoints.

Local outlet, Phuket Times, reposted a video from a foreign TikTok user yesterday, February 23, alongside a caption that read…

“Foreign tourists in Phuket share their survival tips! They recommend wearing green delivery rider jackets to avoid police checks, taking shortcuts or turning around if they notice checkpoints, and buying food from 7-Eleven only to avoid being overcharged. Intoxicants are easily accessible if you have enough money, and Thai police officers love money.”

In the video shown by Phuket Times, the man was seen giving advice on riding a motorcycle in Phuket, including how to start the engine and make turns safely.

He then told viewers to avoid checkpoints, which he said are usually active from 11am to 1pm and 11pm to 1am. He advised turning around immediately or taking a shortcut to avoid traffic police.

Foreign TikTok user advices followers to avoid police checkpoints
Photo via TikTok/ @rylopayne

The footage also showed Thai traffic police checking motorcyclists at a checkpoint. The man is heard saying, “They will actually fine you. They love money. These Thai police love money so much.”

He also recommended foreign riders carry an international driving licence and wear a helmet at all times. He claimed he can help followers obtain an international licence if they contact him by direct message, though it was not clear whether any licence obtained would be through a legal process.

Related Articles

He claimed that an international driving licence could help reduce the fine for failing to wear a motorcycle helmet.

Foreign man criticised for offering tips to avoid police checkpoints
Photo via TikTok/ @rylopayne

The video ended with footage of the man standing beside and hugging a Thai traffic police officer while telling followers to avoid confrontation and to respect officers.

This TikTok user did not mention the green delivery jacket, 7-Eleven products, and intoxicants in the video as shared by the Facebook news page.

It was unclear whether the TikToker deleted content after the controversy, as sources did not confirm whether the additional clips it referenced were from the same user.

Some Thai netizens found the foreigner’s advice to avoid police checkpoints inappropriate. They also said he insulted Thai police by claiming that they stopped motorists at checkpoints mainly for money, not for safety warnings.

Foreigner criticised for sharing tips to escape police checkpoint
Photo via TikTok/ @rylopayne

Others agreed with the foreign man that the Thai police love money and acknowledged that intoxicating substances are easily accessible if you have enough money.

In a related case, five Frenchmen faced public criticism after they were caught running a police checkpoint in Phuket in January last year. They were arrested and fined before being released.

Other two foreigners also ran a police checkpoint in Phuket last month, though Thai media reports did not provide updates on whether they were arrested.

Latest Thailand News
Foreign tourists join &#8216;Thank you, Thailand&#8217; trend with humorous holiday round-ups | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign tourists join ‘Thank you, Thailand’ trend with humorous holiday round-ups

27 minutes ago
Man held in Udon Thani after roof climb, claims aliens targeted him | Thaiger Thailand News

Man held in Udon Thani after roof climb, claims aliens targeted him

56 minutes ago
Punch-kun baby macaque adjusts to troop life with help from keepers | Thaiger News

Punch-kun baby macaque adjusts to troop life with help from keepers

58 minutes ago
&#8220;Thai police love money,&#8221; TikToker under fire after police checkpoint advice video | Thaiger Phuket News

“Thai police love money,” TikToker under fire after police checkpoint advice video

1 hour ago
Knives and sickles seen as student fight unfolds on Ayutthaya road | Thaiger Thailand News

Knives and sickles seen as student fight unfolds on Ayutthaya road

2 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport apologises after complaint about rude staff and poor service | Thaiger Thailand News

Suvarnabhumi Airport apologises after complaint about rude staff and poor service

3 hours ago
Elderly woman injured in Sattahip crash as police review dashcam | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly woman injured in Sattahip crash as police review dashcam

3 hours ago
Nonthaburi abbot disrobes after alleged relationships with 6 women | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi abbot disrobes after alleged relationships with 6 women

4 hours ago
Russian and Thai suspects held over alleged mule-account scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian and Thai suspects held over alleged mule-account scam

4 hours ago
Family seeks investigation after missing 18 year old girl found dead in river | Thaiger Thailand News

Family seeks investigation after missing 18 year old girl found dead in river

6 hours ago
Transgender women filmed brawling with German tourist in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Transgender women filmed brawling with German tourist in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Body of unidentified young girl found in Saraburi roadside forest | Thaiger Thailand News

Body of unidentified young girl found in Saraburi roadside forest

6 hours ago
Bird feed sellers detained after video shows man flipping off tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

Bird feed sellers detained after video shows man flipping off tourists

7 hours ago
South Korean man tragically drowns off Railay Beach, Krabi | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean man tragically drowns off Railay Beach, Krabi

7 hours ago
Ministry links 72 Chiang Mai tiger deaths to distemper, not bird flu | Thaiger Thailand News

Ministry links 72 Chiang Mai tiger deaths to distemper, not bird flu

9 hours ago
Thai fishermen rescue foreigner as unmanned boat spins off Phuket beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai fishermen rescue foreigner as unmanned boat spins off Phuket beach

24 hours ago
Spoon found after Thai soldier&#8217;s cremation raises suspicions of abuses | Thaiger Thailand News

Spoon found after Thai soldier’s cremation raises suspicions of abuses

1 day ago
British man dies after motorcycle crash on Koh Samui | Thaiger Koh Samui News

British man dies after motorcycle crash on Koh Samui

1 day ago
Suspected cable thief breaks both legs after Trang Hospital chase | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspected cable thief breaks both legs after Trang Hospital chase

1 day ago
Udon Thani teacher accused of sexually assaulting four schoolboys | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani teacher accused of sexually assaulting four schoolboys

1 day ago
Foreign woman alleges rude treatment in Thailand, sparking controversy | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign woman alleges rude treatment in Thailand, sparking controversy

1 day ago
Singha shakes hands with TGR Haas, marking its 17th year in Formula 1 | Thaiger Thailand News

Singha shakes hands with TGR Haas, marking its 17th year in Formula 1

1 day ago
Similan Islands warns tourists after Blue Button jellyfish spotted | Thaiger Thailand News

Similan Islands warns tourists after Blue Button jellyfish spotted

1 day ago
Thai man held for fatal stabbing on ex-wife in Lop Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man held for fatal stabbing on ex-wife in Lop Buri

1 day ago
Cambodian fishing crew held after boat found in Thai waters off Trat | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian fishing crew held after boat found in Thai waters off Trat

1 day ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 24, 2026, 4:52 PM
185 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.