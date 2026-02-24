“Thai police love money,” TikToker under fire after police checkpoint advice video

A foreign man in Phuket drew criticism online after releasing a video in which he advised his followers how to avoid police checkpoints.

Local outlet, Phuket Times, reposted a video from a foreign TikTok user yesterday, February 23, alongside a caption that read…

“Foreign tourists in Phuket share their survival tips! They recommend wearing green delivery rider jackets to avoid police checks, taking shortcuts or turning around if they notice checkpoints, and buying food from 7-Eleven only to avoid being overcharged. Intoxicants are easily accessible if you have enough money, and Thai police officers love money.”

In the video shown by Phuket Times, the man was seen giving advice on riding a motorcycle in Phuket, including how to start the engine and make turns safely.

He then told viewers to avoid checkpoints, which he said are usually active from 11am to 1pm and 11pm to 1am. He advised turning around immediately or taking a shortcut to avoid traffic police.

The footage also showed Thai traffic police checking motorcyclists at a checkpoint. The man is heard saying, “They will actually fine you. They love money. These Thai police love money so much.”

He also recommended foreign riders carry an international driving licence and wear a helmet at all times. He claimed he can help followers obtain an international licence if they contact him by direct message, though it was not clear whether any licence obtained would be through a legal process.

He claimed that an international driving licence could help reduce the fine for failing to wear a motorcycle helmet.

The video ended with footage of the man standing beside and hugging a Thai traffic police officer while telling followers to avoid confrontation and to respect officers.

This TikTok user did not mention the green delivery jacket, 7-Eleven products, and intoxicants in the video as shared by the Facebook news page.

It was unclear whether the TikToker deleted content after the controversy, as sources did not confirm whether the additional clips it referenced were from the same user.

Some Thai netizens found the foreigner’s advice to avoid police checkpoints inappropriate. They also said he insulted Thai police by claiming that they stopped motorists at checkpoints mainly for money, not for safety warnings.

Others agreed with the foreign man that the Thai police love money and acknowledged that intoxicating substances are easily accessible if you have enough money.

In a related case, five Frenchmen faced public criticism after they were caught running a police checkpoint in Phuket in January last year. They were arrested and fined before being released.

Other two foreigners also ran a police checkpoint in Phuket last month, though Thai media reports did not provide updates on whether they were arrested.