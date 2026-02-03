Foreign tourists’ pickup stuck in sand at Phang Nga beach

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 3, 2026, 9:05 AM
50 1 minute read
Foreign tourists’ pickup stuck in sand at Phang Nga beach | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Phuket TImes

Two foreign tourists found themselves in a sticky situation yesterday evening, February 2, after their pickup truck became stuck in the sand at Na Tai Beach in Phang Nga province.

The incident unfolded around 7pm on February 2 while a local woman, Wilawan, and her friends were camping and fishing along the shoreline in Khok Kloi subdistrict, Takua Thung district.

They witnessed a Ford pickup truck with Phuket registration drive onto the beach, prompting concern that it might run into trouble.

Moments later, the vehicle’s wheels became deeply embedded in the sand, immobilising it completely. Upon checking, they discovered two foreign men inside.

The group quickly offered assistance, called the 1669 emergency hotline, and coordinated with a tow truck to help at the scene.

Pickup truck stuck in sand at Na Tai Beach in Phang Nga
Photo via Phuket Times

The first recovery attempt failed, as the sand had partially swallowed the vehicle, causing them to call for a second, larger tow truck. Time was of the essence as the tide continued to rise, threatening to flood the vehicle and cause more damage.

Dailynews reported that the truck was successfully recovered at around 9.10pm.

Related Articles

The situation attracted attention from both residents and other tourists on the beach. Locals urged visitors not to drive onto the beach as such actions not only risk damaging vehicles and posing safety hazards but could also harm the natural environment.

Similarly, back in June last year, a 22 year old tourist faced a fine after his jeep got stuck in the sand at Layi Beach in Kamala, Phuket, much to the ire of locals and online users.

The incident was captured in a video shared by officials, showing Kamala police officers assisting in freeing the Phuket-registered white jeep. Kamala Police confirmed that after being notified by residents, officers reached the scene and used a water truck to tow the vehicle back to the road.

Latest Thailand News
Foreign tourists’ pickup stuck in sand at Phang Nga beach | Thaiger South Thailand News

Foreign tourists’ pickup stuck in sand at Phang Nga beach

6 seconds ago
Yaowarat Chinese New Year cancelled to honour Queen Mother Sirikit | Thaiger Bangkok News

Yaowarat Chinese New Year cancelled to honour Queen Mother Sirikit

15 hours ago
Chiang Rai man arrested for stalking TikTok star and issuing death threats | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Rai man arrested for stalking TikTok star and issuing death threats

16 hours ago
Thailand pushes for ceasefire amid Cambodia border tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand pushes for ceasefire amid Cambodia border tensions

16 hours ago
Mentally ill man caught sexually abusing dog near Buriram school | Thaiger Thailand News

Mentally ill man caught sexually abusing dog near Buriram school

16 hours ago
Thailand issues warning for scorching 2026 summer heatwave | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand issues warning for scorching 2026 summer heatwave

17 hours ago
Toddler found dead in ditch behind Ang Thong home | Thaiger Thailand News

Toddler found dead in ditch behind Ang Thong home

18 hours ago
Thai man lures 16 year old boy into creating swinger sex videos | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man lures 16 year old boy into creating swinger sex videos

18 hours ago
Khao Yai camper killed after wild elephant attack near campsite | Thaiger Thailand News

Khao Yai camper killed after wild elephant attack near campsite

18 hours ago
GISTDA takes Thailand closer to space milestone with China | Thaiger Thailand News

GISTDA takes Thailand closer to space milestone with China

19 hours ago
3 Thai victims injured after 1-tonne traffic sign collapses in Saraburi | Thaiger Thailand News

3 Thai victims injured after 1-tonne traffic sign collapses in Saraburi

19 hours ago
Pattaya nightlife stalls for Thailand’s advance voting | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya nightlife stalls for Thailand’s advance voting

19 hours ago
Russian man jumps from plane after landing at Bangkok airport | Thaiger Aviation News

Russian man jumps from plane after landing at Bangkok airport

20 hours ago
Chon Buri worker alleges repeated urine attacks by neighbour | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri worker alleges repeated urine attacks by neighbour

21 hours ago
Armed thief steals over 10 million baht in gold from Sukhumvit mall | Thaiger Bangkok News

Armed thief steals over 10 million baht in gold from Sukhumvit mall

22 hours ago
Owner demands justice after cat found dead outside neighbour’s home | Thaiger Thailand News

Owner demands justice after cat found dead outside neighbour’s home

22 hours ago
AOT to raise passenger service charge for international flights from May | Thaiger Aviation News

AOT to raise passenger service charge for international flights from May

22 hours ago
Public backlash erupts over ECT mistakes in advance voting | Thaiger Thailand News

Public backlash erupts over ECT mistakes in advance voting

23 hours ago
Teen arrested for fatal stabbing of police officer in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen arrested for fatal stabbing of police officer in Samut Prakan

23 hours ago
Russian men arrested in Bangkok for dismembering compatriot | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian men arrested in Bangkok for dismembering compatriot

24 hours ago
Thai man’s sacred tattoo test leads to axe injuries | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man’s sacred tattoo test leads to axe injuries

2 days ago
Police hunt suspect after immigration officer’s fatal stabbing | Thaiger Thailand News

Police hunt suspect after immigration officer’s fatal stabbing

2 days ago
Cyber police arrest Telegram group admin for child porn distribution | Thaiger Thailand News

Cyber police arrest Telegram group admin for child porn distribution

2 days ago
Japanese firms in Thailand struggle amid Thai-Cambodian border conflict | Thaiger Thailand News

Japanese firms in Thailand struggle amid Thai-Cambodian border conflict

2 days ago
Phuket’s Big Buddha viewpoint set to reopen after renovations this month | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s Big Buddha viewpoint set to reopen after renovations this month

2 days ago
South Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 3, 2026, 9:05 AM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.