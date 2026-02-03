Foreign tourists’ pickup stuck in sand at Phang Nga beach

Two foreign tourists found themselves in a sticky situation yesterday evening, February 2, after their pickup truck became stuck in the sand at Na Tai Beach in Phang Nga province.

The incident unfolded around 7pm on February 2 while a local woman, Wilawan, and her friends were camping and fishing along the shoreline in Khok Kloi subdistrict, Takua Thung district.

They witnessed a Ford pickup truck with Phuket registration drive onto the beach, prompting concern that it might run into trouble.

Moments later, the vehicle’s wheels became deeply embedded in the sand, immobilising it completely. Upon checking, they discovered two foreign men inside.

The group quickly offered assistance, called the 1669 emergency hotline, and coordinated with a tow truck to help at the scene.

The first recovery attempt failed, as the sand had partially swallowed the vehicle, causing them to call for a second, larger tow truck. Time was of the essence as the tide continued to rise, threatening to flood the vehicle and cause more damage.

Dailynews reported that the truck was successfully recovered at around 9.10pm.

The situation attracted attention from both residents and other tourists on the beach. Locals urged visitors not to drive onto the beach as such actions not only risk damaging vehicles and posing safety hazards but could also harm the natural environment.

Similarly, back in June last year, a 22 year old tourist faced a fine after his jeep got stuck in the sand at Layi Beach in Kamala, Phuket, much to the ire of locals and online users.

The incident was captured in a video shared by officials, showing Kamala police officers assisting in freeing the Phuket-registered white jeep. Kamala Police confirmed that after being notified by residents, officers reached the scene and used a water truck to tow the vehicle back to the road.