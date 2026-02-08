Phuket tightens motorcycle rental rules, targets tourist infractions

Foreign riders face stricter traffic enforcement

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: February 8, 2026, 3:14 PM
75 1 minute read
Phuket tightens motorcycle rental rules, targets tourist infractions | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of the Phuket News

Phuket officials are increasing regulations on motorcycle rental businesses and addressing unlicensed and reckless riding by foreign tourists. This follows a multi-agency meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall on February 6, which was chaired by Governor Nirat Pongsitthaworn.

The initiative aims to reduce road accidents while maintaining the province’s tourism appeal.

The meeting included representatives from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Phuket Provincial Police, the Department of Land Transport, and the Revenue Department, highlighting a comprehensive response to the issue.

Phuket tightens motorcycle rental rules, targets tourist infractions | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of the Phuket News

The governor outlined plans to implement concrete measures against rental businesses that provide motorcycles to tourists without valid licences and to enhance enforcement against traffic violations by tourists. These efforts aim to systematically reduce accidents and uphold Phuket’s tourism reputation.

The Phuket Provincial Commerce Office reported the presence of 288 legally registered motorcycle rental businesses in the province. In 2025, Phuket Provincial Police recorded 2,745 Thai and 20,901 foreign nationals arrested for driving rental motorcycles without licences.

Additionally, 4,437 arrests were made involving rental operators, with 3,727 fines issued and 1,737 motorcycles seized.

The Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) updated attendees on the progress of a draft amendment to the Motor Vehicle Act concerning motorcycle rental services, anticipated in 2026.

Related Articles
Phuket tightens motorcycle rental rules, targets tourist infractions | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of the Phuket News

Proposed changes include defining ‘motorcycle rental,’ requiring rentals to be specifically registered, empowering the Minister to designate areas needing licenses, and imposing penalties between 10,000 and 100,000 baht for unlicensed operations.

Further discussions covered comprehensive measures to prevent rentals to unlicensed riders, involving tax enforcement by the Phuket Area Revenue Office, insurance requirements from the Phuket Provincial Office of Insurance Commission, and business regulation by the Phuket Provincial Commerce Office.

These measures will be supported by rigorous enforcement from Phuket Provincial Police, the Phuket Provincial Transport Office, and the Phuket Provincial Attorney’s Office, with assistance from Immigration and Tourist Police.

Governor Nirat emphasized the importance of clear understanding and integration of roles among agencies, reporting obstacles for collaborative problem-solving.

The focus is on regulating motorcycle rental businesses through shared databases, strict law enforcement, and public awareness campaigns targeting both operators and tourists, as reported by Phuket News.

Latest Thailand News
Thai politician linked to gambling and money laundering scheme | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai politician linked to gambling and money laundering scheme

27 seconds ago
Phuket tightens motorcycle rental rules, targets tourist infractions | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tightens motorcycle rental rules, targets tourist infractions

15 minutes ago
Thai voters decide on new constitution in general election | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai voters decide on new constitution in general election

26 minutes ago
Court extension sought after elephant&#8217;s death during relocation | Thaiger Thailand News

Court extension sought after elephant’s death during relocation

50 minutes ago
Thailand enforces border claim with containers near Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand enforces border claim with containers near Cambodian border

2 hours ago
Indian tourists rescued from Pattaya condo in 6m rupee ransom plot | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists rescued from Pattaya condo in 6m rupee ransom plot

2 hours ago
Heightened vigilance in Narathiwat after anti-government banners found | Thaiger Thailand News

Heightened vigilance in Narathiwat after anti-government banners found

4 hours ago
Crane collapse in Bangkok injures two Myanmar workers near Asok mall | Thaiger Thailand News

Crane collapse in Bangkok injures two Myanmar workers near Asok mall

5 hours ago
Pregnant woman among three killed in Bangkok motorway crash | Thaiger Thailand News

Pregnant woman among three killed in Bangkok motorway crash

5 hours ago
Iraqi tourist shot dead in Phuket; police hunt for gunman | Thaiger Phuket News

Iraqi tourist shot dead in Phuket; police hunt for gunman

5 hours ago
Pathum Thani launches operation to assist homeless in Rangsit | Thaiger Thailand News

Pathum Thani launches operation to assist homeless in Rangsit

2 days ago
Thais warned against wearing numbered shirts on election day | Thaiger Thailand News

Thais warned against wearing numbered shirts on election day

2 days ago
Thai boy found with bruises after being beaten by grandmother | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai boy found with bruises after being beaten by grandmother

2 days ago
Thailand’s alcohol ban frustrates tourists, hits restaurant sales | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s alcohol ban frustrates tourists, hits restaurant sales

2 days ago
French nationals accused of staging theft to scam Thai woman | Thaiger Phuket News

French nationals accused of staging theft to scam Thai woman

2 days ago
Two men caught hunting protected wildlife in Salawin National Park | Thaiger Thailand News

Two men caught hunting protected wildlife in Salawin National Park

2 days ago
Financial stress cited after Thai man fatally stabs his mother | Thaiger Thailand News

Financial stress cited after Thai man fatally stabs his mother

2 days ago
Chachoengsao man dies during livestream as friends hear gasping | Thaiger Thailand News

Chachoengsao man dies during livestream as friends hear gasping

2 days ago
Norwegian man arrested for assault and car theft on Koh Samui | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Norwegian man arrested for assault and car theft on Koh Samui

2 days ago
PM candidate Mongkolkit challenges election secretary to fistfight | Thaiger Thailand News

PM candidate Mongkolkit challenges election secretary to fistfight

2 days ago
Russian man found dead on beach below Koh Samui viewpoint | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Russian man found dead on beach below Koh Samui viewpoint

2 days ago
King cobras mate roadside in Krabi ahead of Valentine’s Day | Thaiger Thailand News

King cobras mate roadside in Krabi ahead of Valentine’s Day

2 days ago
Swedish man arrested in Phuket over alleged rape of fellow tourist | Thaiger Phuket News

Swedish man arrested in Phuket over alleged rape of fellow tourist

3 days ago
Wild elephants alarm locals and campers in Nakhon Nayok and Tak | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild elephants alarm locals and campers in Nakhon Nayok and Tak

3 days ago
Thai TikToker claims followers can visit Mars and Japan through meditation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai TikToker claims followers can visit Mars and Japan through meditation

3 days ago
Phuket News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: February 8, 2026, 3:14 PM
75 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.