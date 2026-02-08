Phuket tightens motorcycle rental rules, targets tourist infractions

Phuket officials are increasing regulations on motorcycle rental businesses and addressing unlicensed and reckless riding by foreign tourists. This follows a multi-agency meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall on February 6, which was chaired by Governor Nirat Pongsitthaworn.

The initiative aims to reduce road accidents while maintaining the province’s tourism appeal.

The meeting included representatives from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Phuket Provincial Police, the Department of Land Transport, and the Revenue Department, highlighting a comprehensive response to the issue.

The governor outlined plans to implement concrete measures against rental businesses that provide motorcycles to tourists without valid licences and to enhance enforcement against traffic violations by tourists. These efforts aim to systematically reduce accidents and uphold Phuket’s tourism reputation.

The Phuket Provincial Commerce Office reported the presence of 288 legally registered motorcycle rental businesses in the province. In 2025, Phuket Provincial Police recorded 2,745 Thai and 20,901 foreign nationals arrested for driving rental motorcycles without licences.

Additionally, 4,437 arrests were made involving rental operators, with 3,727 fines issued and 1,737 motorcycles seized.

The Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) updated attendees on the progress of a draft amendment to the Motor Vehicle Act concerning motorcycle rental services, anticipated in 2026.

Proposed changes include defining ‘motorcycle rental,’ requiring rentals to be specifically registered, empowering the Minister to designate areas needing licenses, and imposing penalties between 10,000 and 100,000 baht for unlicensed operations.

Further discussions covered comprehensive measures to prevent rentals to unlicensed riders, involving tax enforcement by the Phuket Area Revenue Office, insurance requirements from the Phuket Provincial Office of Insurance Commission, and business regulation by the Phuket Provincial Commerce Office.

These measures will be supported by rigorous enforcement from Phuket Provincial Police, the Phuket Provincial Transport Office, and the Phuket Provincial Attorney’s Office, with assistance from Immigration and Tourist Police.

Governor Nirat emphasized the importance of clear understanding and integration of roles among agencies, reporting obstacles for collaborative problem-solving.

The focus is on regulating motorcycle rental businesses through shared databases, strict law enforcement, and public awareness campaigns targeting both operators and tourists, as reported by Phuket News.