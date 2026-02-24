Foreign tourists join ‘Thank you, Thailand’ trend with humorous holiday round-ups

A “Thank You, Thailand” video challenge gained popularity among foreign tourists sharing end-of-trip round-ups after holidays in the country, with clips listing everything from meals and massages to upset stomachs and monkey encounters.

The video challenge reportedly began late last year. Many of the videos are filmed at Thai airports and posted with captions that summarise the trip using a list of local activities they experienced.

Most captions begin with “Thank you, Thailand”, followed by the number of people travelling, the number of days spent in the country and a selection of experiences, often presented as humorous totals. Many of the videos used ABBA’s Thank You for the Music track.

One family who said they spent 21 days in Thailand posted a clip of themselves holding hands and bowing on TikTok account @martynaxx_sv. Their caption read…

“Thank you, Thailand.

Days: 21

Scary boat trips: 7

‘Too Spicy’: infinity

Massage: 12

Sunsets: 2

Pad Thai: infinity

Hotels: 5

Islands: 15

Khob Khun Ka: 1000+

7-Eleven trips: 2x everyday

Smoothie: infinity

Photos: 300,000

Memories for a lifetime: (heart emoji)”

Another TikTok user, @lucasollie, shared a similar post and wrote…

“Thank you, Thailand.

Days: 12

Thailand belly: infinity

Fever: 1

Grab rides: 230

Scary boat trips: 7

Mango sticky rice: 51

7-Eleven: everyday

Sunsets: 12

Mosquito bites: 15

Sunburns: 2

‘Is it spicy’: 466

Monkey attacks: 5

Money spend: Too much

Memories made: infinity”

Across the trend, many tourists highlight Thai food and desserts, particularly Pad Thai and mango sticky rice. 7-Eleven convenience stores are also frequently mentioned in posts.

While some videos include references to thrilling transports, spicy food and stomach upsets, many end with tourists saying they enjoyed their time in Thailand and describing the trip as a positive memory.

Thai social media users also responded in comment sections under the videos, thanking visitors for coming and encouraging them to return.

In a similar story reported last August, a group of foreign men went viral among Thai internet users after performing a clothes swap challenge at Phuket International Airport.

As well as sharing a video of themselves, these men also appeared on the TikTok account of a Thai woman who witnessed their antics and thought they were hilarious.

Most of the clothes featured in the videos appeared to have been bought in Thailand, including elephant shorts, a 7-Eleven shirt and a Thai-style sarong.