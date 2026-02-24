Foreign tourists join ‘Thank you, Thailand’ trend with humorous holiday round-ups

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 24, 2026, 5:31 PM
Photo via TikTok/ @lucasollie and @martynaxx_sv

A “Thank You, Thailandvideo challenge gained popularity among foreign tourists sharing end-of-trip round-ups after holidays in the country, with clips listing everything from meals and massages to upset stomachs and monkey encounters.

The video challenge reportedly began late last year. Many of the videos are filmed at Thai airports and posted with captions that summarise the trip using a list of local activities they experienced.

Most captions begin with “Thank you, Thailand”, followed by the number of people travelling, the number of days spent in the country and a selection of experiences, often presented as humorous totals. Many of the videos used ABBA’s Thank You for the Music track.

One family who said they spent 21 days in Thailand posted a clip of themselves holding hands and bowing on TikTok account @martynaxx_sv. Their caption read…

“Thank you, Thailand.
Days: 21
Scary boat trips: 7
‘Too Spicy’: infinity
Massage: 12
Sunsets: 2
Pad Thai: infinity
Hotels: 5
Islands: 15
Khob Khun Ka: 1000+
7-Eleven trips: 2x everyday
Smoothie: infinity
Photos: 300,000
Memories for a lifetime: (heart emoji)”

Thank you Thailand video challenge
Photo via TikTok/ @maleena_mb and @delll.icious

Another TikTok user, @lucasollie, shared a similar post and wrote…

“Thank you, Thailand.
Days: 12
Thailand belly: infinity
Fever: 1
Grab rides: 230
Scary boat trips: 7
Mango sticky rice: 51
7-Eleven: everyday
Sunsets: 12
Mosquito bites: 15
Sunburns: 2
‘Is it spicy’: 466
Monkey attacks: 5
Money spend: Too much
Memories made: infinity”

Foreigners join video trend thank you thailand
Photo via TikTok/ @nikihorgol and @sheilarafaa

Across the trend, many tourists highlight Thai food and desserts, particularly Pad Thai and mango sticky rice. 7-Eleven convenience stores are also frequently mentioned in posts.

While some videos include references to thrilling transports, spicy food and stomach upsets, many end with tourists saying they enjoyed their time in Thailand and describing the trip as a positive memory.

Thai social media users also responded in comment sections under the videos, thanking visitors for coming and encouraging them to return.

Foreign tourist tiktok video trend in Thailand
Photo via TikTok/ @learuedebusch and @ronamariejane

In a similar story reported last August, a group of foreign men went viral among Thai internet users after performing a clothes swap challenge at Phuket International Airport.

As well as sharing a video of themselves, these men also appeared on the TikTok account of a Thai woman who witnessed their antics and thought they were hilarious.

Most of the clothes featured in the videos appeared to have been bought in Thailand, including elephant shorts, a 7-Eleven shirt and a Thai-style sarong.

