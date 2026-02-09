Thai taxi rider exposes Russian man for defecating on Pattaya traffic island

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 9, 2026, 2:36 PM
779 2 minutes read
Thai taxi rider exposes Russian man for defecating on Pattaya traffic island | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เช็กข่าวพัทยา

A Thai app-based motorcycle taxi rider exposed a foreign tourist, believed to be a Russian national, for defecating on a traffic island in Pattaya.

The unidentified rider shared footage of the incident on social media on Saturday, February 7. The video was later reposted by several Thai news agencies.

In the footage, the rider is seen parked on the left-hand lane of a road in Pattaya, while the foreign man squats on a traffic island in the middle of the road. The tourist attempted to shield himself from view using a small bush on the island, but passing motorists were still able to clearly see his actions.

Speaking to local media outlet Check Khao Pattaya, the rider explained that the foreign man booked a ride through a mobile application to travel to his condominium. With only a few hundred metres remaining before reaching the destination, the passenger suddenly jumped off the motorcycle without warning.

According to the rider, the man then ran directly to the traffic island and defecated in public. The rider said he was shocked by what he witnessed and initially intended to wait and continue the ride to the destination.

Russian defecates on Pattaya road
Photo via Facebook/ เช็กข่าวพัทยา

However, the situation worsened when the foreign tourist reportedly had no tissue paper or water to clean himself afterwards. Concerned that his motorcycle seat would become dirty and unsanitary, the rider decided to cancel the trip altogether.

The cancellation resulted in a loss of 32 baht for the rider, who said he accepted the financial loss rather than risk damage to his vehicle or personal hygiene.

Related Articles

The incident quickly went viral online, with many netizens condemning the foreign man’s actions as disrespectful and inappropriate. Others, however, pointed to the ongoing shortage of public toilets in tourist areas, suggesting the incident highlighted a broader infrastructure problem.

public bathroom thailand
Photo View by Kameleon007 via Canva

Some users questioned why the tourist did not ask the rider to stop at a nearby petrol station or convenience store, while others commented that it was at least fortunate he did not relieve himself while still riding on the motorcycle.

A similar incident was reported last month on Koh Tao, where CCTV footage captured a foreign woman urinating outside a restaurant. The restaurant owner later shared the video publicly to expose the behaviour.

Following that incident, some netizens urged police to take legal action under the Public Cleanliness and Orderliness Act, arguing that penalties should be enforced to discourage similar conduct by visitors.

Latest Thailand News
Calls for action after foreign motorcyclist confronts Phuket schoolgirl | Thaiger Phuket News

Calls for action after foreign motorcyclist confronts Phuket schoolgirl

2 hours ago
Engineering expert weigh in on Samut Prakan dome collapse | Thaiger Thailand News

Engineering expert weigh in on Samut Prakan dome collapse

3 hours ago
Married woman faces death threats from controlling online date partner | Thaiger Thailand News

Married woman faces death threats from controlling online date partner

3 hours ago
Foreign woman in bikini found dead in sea off Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign woman in bikini found dead in sea off Jomtien Beach

4 hours ago
Buriram border residents urge new PM to act on Cambodian tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram border residents urge new PM to act on Cambodian tensions

4 hours ago
Chinese man critically injured after mysterious fall from Chon Buri hotel | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese man critically injured after mysterious fall from Chon Buri hotel

4 hours ago
Tourist in Koh Samui removes ice from drink, fears its &#8216;unsafe to consume&#8217; | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourist in Koh Samui removes ice from drink, fears its ‘unsafe to consume’

5 hours ago
Thai taxi rider exposes Russian man for defecating on Pattaya traffic island | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai taxi rider exposes Russian man for defecating on Pattaya traffic island

5 hours ago
Funds raised after British tourist critically injured in Koh Samui motorcycle crash | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Funds raised after British tourist critically injured in Koh Samui motorcycle crash

6 hours ago
Massive dome collapses at MEA training centre in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Massive dome collapses at MEA training centre in Samut Prakan

6 hours ago
Pathum Thani university students protest alleged election vote-count misconduct | Thaiger Thailand Election News

Pathum Thani university students protest alleged election vote-count misconduct

7 hours ago
Colombian man arrested over fatal shooting of Iraqi tourist in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Colombian man arrested over fatal shooting of Iraqi tourist in Phuket

8 hours ago
Nonthaburi teen arrested after stealing bicycle from elderly woman | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi teen arrested after stealing bicycle from elderly woman

9 hours ago
Ballot-tearing error leaves Nan to faces possible re-election | Thaiger Politics News

Ballot-tearing error leaves Nan to faces possible re-election

9 hours ago
Rayong woman finds husband’s friend half-naked in her bedroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Rayong woman finds husband’s friend half-naked in her bedroom

9 hours ago
Anutin declares unofficial victory as Bhumjaithai leads 2026 General Election | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin declares unofficial victory as Bhumjaithai leads 2026 General Election

10 hours ago
Phrae man returns home for election, finds house ransacked | Thaiger Thailand News

Phrae man returns home for election, finds house ransacked

11 hours ago
Thai politician linked to gambling and money laundering scheme | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai politician linked to gambling and money laundering scheme

1 day ago
Phuket tightens motorcycle rental rules, targets tourist infractions | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tightens motorcycle rental rules, targets tourist infractions

1 day ago
Thai voters decide on new constitution in general election | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai voters decide on new constitution in general election

1 day ago
Court extension sought after elephant&#8217;s death during relocation | Thaiger Thailand News

Court extension sought after elephant’s death during relocation

1 day ago
Thailand enforces border claim with containers near Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand enforces border claim with containers near Cambodian border

1 day ago
Indian tourists rescued from Pattaya condo in 6m rupee ransom plot | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists rescued from Pattaya condo in 6m rupee ransom plot

1 day ago
Heightened vigilance in Narathiwat after anti-government banners found | Thaiger Thailand News

Heightened vigilance in Narathiwat after anti-government banners found

1 day ago
Crane collapse in Bangkok injures two Myanmar workers near Asok mall | Thaiger Thailand News

Crane collapse in Bangkok injures two Myanmar workers near Asok mall

1 day ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 9, 2026, 2:36 PM
779 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.