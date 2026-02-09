Thai taxi rider exposes Russian man for defecating on Pattaya traffic island

A Thai app-based motorcycle taxi rider exposed a foreign tourist, believed to be a Russian national, for defecating on a traffic island in Pattaya.

The unidentified rider shared footage of the incident on social media on Saturday, February 7. The video was later reposted by several Thai news agencies.

In the footage, the rider is seen parked on the left-hand lane of a road in Pattaya, while the foreign man squats on a traffic island in the middle of the road. The tourist attempted to shield himself from view using a small bush on the island, but passing motorists were still able to clearly see his actions.

Speaking to local media outlet Check Khao Pattaya, the rider explained that the foreign man booked a ride through a mobile application to travel to his condominium. With only a few hundred metres remaining before reaching the destination, the passenger suddenly jumped off the motorcycle without warning.

According to the rider, the man then ran directly to the traffic island and defecated in public. The rider said he was shocked by what he witnessed and initially intended to wait and continue the ride to the destination.

However, the situation worsened when the foreign tourist reportedly had no tissue paper or water to clean himself afterwards. Concerned that his motorcycle seat would become dirty and unsanitary, the rider decided to cancel the trip altogether.

The cancellation resulted in a loss of 32 baht for the rider, who said he accepted the financial loss rather than risk damage to his vehicle or personal hygiene.

The incident quickly went viral online, with many netizens condemning the foreign man’s actions as disrespectful and inappropriate. Others, however, pointed to the ongoing shortage of public toilets in tourist areas, suggesting the incident highlighted a broader infrastructure problem.

Some users questioned why the tourist did not ask the rider to stop at a nearby petrol station or convenience store, while others commented that it was at least fortunate he did not relieve himself while still riding on the motorcycle.

A similar incident was reported last month on Koh Tao, where CCTV footage captured a foreign woman urinating outside a restaurant. The restaurant owner later shared the video publicly to expose the behaviour.

Following that incident, some netizens urged police to take legal action under the Public Cleanliness and Orderliness Act, arguing that penalties should be enforced to discourage similar conduct by visitors.