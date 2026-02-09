Funds raised after British tourist critically injured in Koh Samui motorcycle crash

The family of a British man launched a fundraising campaign after he was left in critical condition following a serious motorcycle accident on Koh Samui, an island in Surat Thani province, Thailand.

The victim, Tiger Duggan, a 23 year old British national, travelled to Thailand with a friend to celebrate his birthday. According to his family, they arrived in the country on January 16 before continuing their trip to Koh Samui.

Tiger’s father, Kieron Duggan, told media that the accident occurred after his son went to the gym with his friend and later rode a motorcycle to a restaurant for lunch.

While travelling on the island’s roads, Tiger attempted to overtake a car when another motorcycle suddenly crossed into his path and collided with his bike.

Emergency responders provided first aid at the scene before Tiger was rushed to Koh Samui Hospital. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later transferred to MedPark Hospital in Bangkok for specialist treatment.

Kieron confirmed that his son had travelled to Thailand with travel insurance. However, the family later discovered that the insurance policy did not fully cover Tiger’s medical expenses.

While the family did not disclose specific policy details, online commentators and expatriates in Thailand speculated that the claim may have been affected by conditions such as riding a motorcycle without an international driving licence, a common exclusion in many travel insurance policies.

Faced with mounting medical bills and travel costs, Tiger’s family and friends launched a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe to support his ongoing treatment and help family members travel to Thailand to care for him.

As of the latest update on the campaign page, donations have exceeded £165,000, more than 7 million baht.

The funds are intended to cover Tiger’s hospital expenses, rehabilitation costs, and associated travel and accommodation expenses. The family also hopes to eventually transfer Tiger back to the UK for continued treatment once his condition stabilises.

A similar incident was reported in January when a Belgian national launched a donation campaign after a motorcycle accident in Thailand.

In that case, the man claimed his insurance refused coverage after he was deemed at fault under local traffic laws, resulting in reduced medical care and forcing his family to seek public donations.