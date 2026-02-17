Foreign tourists filmed engaging in lewd act in Pattaya sea

A short video shared online early today, February 17, has drawn criticism after a foreign couple was filmed performing a lewd act in the sea off Pattaya Beach in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri.

The clip, about 35 seconds long, was posted at 3.19am in a squid-fishing Facebook group called “ตกหมึกพัทยาหวานเจี๊ยบ”. The footage shows a man and a woman described as Chinese tourists, engaging in a lewd act in the water near Pattaya beach.

The clip circulated online and quickly drew criticism, with many netizens saying the behaviour was inappropriate in a public place and damaging to the city’s image.

ThaiPost reported that a reporter visited the area in Bang Lamung and spoke with a representative of the group, identified as 47 year old Ai.

He said the incident happened at around 4.30am yesterday, February 16, while members of the group were fishing for squid by the sea.

At first, he thought the pair had entered the water for a swim, but he later noticed what he described as sexual behaviour and began recording on his phone.

According to his account, the couple continued for almost an hour. He said they came back up onto the beach once, then returned to the sea for a second round.

He added that many tourists and bystanders watched and filmed, while the pair showed no concern about being observed. He said they later left the water and walked away without any visible reaction.

Relevant agencies are checking the details and considering steps to maintain order on the beach during late-night hours.

Similarly, back in January, a British man and a Thai woman were caught allegedly engaging in a lewd act on Pattaya Beach, prompting police intervention. But what followed raised even more eyebrows.