Danish man steals land deeds from Chinese victim on Koh Samui

January 28, 2026, 11:49 AM
Danish man steals land deeds from Chinese victim on Koh Samui | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Samui Ko Chird

Police arrested a Danish man after he stole a safe containing land and property documents worth around 100 million baht from a luxury villa owned by a Chinese national on Koh Samui before fleeing to Krabi.

The Chinese victim filed a complaint with Bor Phud Police Station after discovering that a safe was stolen from the luxury villa in Soi Khao Phra, Bor Phud sub-district, Samui district on Sunday, January 25.

After reviewing CCTV footage, police identified the suspect as a 35 year old Danish man, Nicklas. The footage showed him riding a rented motorcycle out of the villa while carrying the stolen safe. He then travelled to the Ban Na Thon community area and checked into a hotel.

Police said Nicklas later opened the safe inside the hotel room, abandoned it under a tree along a beach road and fled the area with the documents found in the safe.

The stolen items included 11 land title deeds, seven house registration documents, and luxury villa construction plans. The total value of the properties linked to the documents was estimated at more than 100 million baht.

Danish steals safe from Chinese on Koh Samui
Photo via MGR Online

Further investigation revealed that Nicklas left Koh Samui and travelled to Krabi. Police discovered that he had booked a flight to Bali, Indonesia. However, before boarding, he allegedly discarded his passport in a rubbish bin at Krabi International Airport.

Officers from Bor Phud Police Station coordinated with Mueang Krabi Police Station and successfully arrested the suspect before he could flee the country. Nicklas was later transferred back to Koh Samui along with the recovered documents for questioning and legal proceedings.

Danish man arrested for safe theft in Krabi
Photo via MGR Online

Police said Nicklas entered Thailand on a tourist visa through Krabi Airport on December 30 last year, with permission to stay until February 27. Prior to travelling to Koh Samui, he had visited Koh Tao and Koh Pha Ngan.

According to a report by MGR Online, the Danish man provided a confused account during interrogation, and his motive for stealing the documents remains unclear. The Chinese victim told police that he did not know Nicklas personally and had never had any prior conflict with him.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing, with further questioning of both the suspect and the victim underway.

Danish man steals property documents from Chinese investor in Koh Samui
Photo via MGR Online
January 28, 2026, 11:49 AM
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.