Thailand to redefine normal sweetness in drinks as 50% sugar

Thailand’s Department of Health (DoH) is preparing to roll out a new national standard for sugar levels in made-to-order beverages, with the normal level of sweetness soon to be equivalent to 50% sugar, a move aimed at reducing excessive sugar consumption.

The announcement came today, January 23, following a strategic meeting held on January 15 to define policy direction and communication under the slogan “Normal Sweetness = 50%”.

The initiative is part of the DoH’s broader campaign to shift public habits towards healthier consumption, without compromising the enjoyment of popular drinks.

Dr. Amphorn Benjaphonpitak, Director-General of the Department of Health, said the new guideline does not involve altering existing beverage formulas but rather resetting consumer expectations by classifying 50% sweetness as the default across participating stores.

Four major private sector companies have already agreed to join the campaign: Bangchak Retail (Inthanin), PTT Oil (Café Amazon), CP All (All Café and Bellinee’s), and Black Canyon Thailand.

The DoH has also garnered support from public health agencies and relevant stakeholders, including the Thai Coffee Association, Intercof Corporation, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Department of Disease Control, and various units within the Department of Health itself.

Dr Pakorn Tungkaserirak, Deputy Director-General of the DoH, said the campaign was not aimed at eliminating sweetness altogether, but at adjusting public taste preferences to a more balanced level that still allowed beverages to be enjoyable while being healthier in the long term.

The new standard is expected to launch officially on February 11, when the campaign will be publicly introduced nationwide. The DoH hopes it will set a new benchmark in nutrition policy and inspire similar efforts in other sectors, reported Thai PBS.

