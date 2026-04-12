18-wheeler crash in Lampang leaves two dead, eight injured

A fatal multi-vehicle collision involving an 18-wheeler in Lampang left two people dead and eight injured on the Tak–Lampang road in Thoen district yesterday, April 11.

Police were alerted to the incident at 2.45pm on Phahonyothin Road, on the inbound lane opposite the entrance to Mae Wa National Park in Thoen district. Officers from Thoen Police Station attended the scene with Lampang rescue teams and nearby units.

Seven vehicles were involved, including pickup trucks, cars and an Isuzu 18-wheeler registered in Saraburi, which was carrying sanitary ware and is believed to have caused the crash. All vehicles were heavily damaged.

Thairath reported that the road section was under repair at the time.

Two people, a married couple travelling in a bronze Honda City registered in Bangkok, were found dead at the scene. Their three year old daughter, who was in the car, survived and was rushed to the hospital.

Eight others were injured in the crash. Rescue teams from Lampang, Mae Wa and Ommaboon foundations transported the injured to Thoen, Mae Phrik and Sop Prap hospitals.

The 18-wheeler truck driver, identified as 40 year old A Boonkhum from Phitsanulok, told police he was unable to stop in time when approaching the roadworks area. He said his vehicle collided with the family’s car ahead, triggering a chain collision.

Police said the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Elsewhere, an 18-wheel truck collided with a passenger van, causing the van to crash into a streetlight pole in Phatthalung province. The accident resulted in severe damage to the vehicle and injuries to four people, though there were no fatalities.

The truck driver reported that while driving, the van suddenly swerved into his lane, leading to the collision that resulted in the van crashing into the streetlight pole.