Trailer truck ploughs into traffic, injures 16 in Chachoengsao

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 5, 2026, 3:28 PM
50 1 minute read
Trailer truck ploughs into traffic, injures 16 in Chachoengsao | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Thairath

A 22-wheel trailer truck crashed into several vehicles on the Burapha Withi expressway in Bang Samak subdistrict, Bang Pakong district, Chachoengsao, at 4.30pm yesterday, April 4, leaving 16 people injured and blocking all lanes.

Police, rescue workers and emergency responders went to kilometre marker 37 on the Chon Buri-bound side of the expressway, where they found the white trailer truck had collided with a white four-wheel lorry.

The impact left the smaller truck badly damaged and threw its driver, 55 year old Chalee, from the vehicle with serious injuries.

Six vehicles were hit and 16 people injured after a trailer truck crashed on the Burapha Withi expressway in Chachoengsao.
Photo via Thairath

The trailer truck then hit two employee shuttle vans and three cars, leaving vehicles scattered across the road. A total of 16 people were injured, including the trailer driver, 27 year old Kiatisak, who was trapped inside the cab before rescue workers pulled him free.

Emergency teams gave first aid at the scene before taking 14 injured people to Chularat 11 Hospital and two to Bang Pakong Hospital.

The crash blocked every lane of the expressway, with officials taking nearly one hour to clear the route. Witnesses said traffic had slowed due to congestion when the 22-wheel truck approached at speed, clipped a four-wheel lorry and crashed into vehicles ahead.

Thairath reported that police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

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Six vehicles were hit and 16 people injured after a trailer truck crashed on the Burapha Withi expressway in Chachoengsao.
Photo via Thairath

Elsewhere, an 18-wheel trailer overturned in Phatthalung after colliding with a car, blocking both lanes and causing major traffic disruption. A witness at the scene claimed the trailer was speeding before it overturned

Officials arrived at the scene and found the trailer overturned across both lanes, with debris scattered and traffic halted. Road signs and the central median were destroyed as the massive vehicle tore through the tarmac.

The driver appeared shaken and slightly injured. He told police that he had been driving from Songkhla to Trang when he lost control after bending down to pick something up from beneath his feet.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 5, 2026, 3:28 PM
50 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.