US banks warned of cyber risks from new AI model

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 12, 2026, 12:45 PM
50 1 minute read
US banks warned of cyber risks from new AI model | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Marissa Leshnov (The New York Times))

Top executives from major American banks were warned by a senior US government official about potential cyberattack risks linked to a new artificial intelligence model from Anthropic, with a closed-door meeting held in Washington, DC.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent addressed a select group of bank CEOs, including those from Bank of America, Citi, and Wells Fargo, warning that integrating the new AI software into internal banking systems could endanger sensitive customer data. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, who has recently spoken about cyberthreats to the financial sector, was also present.

The warnings were shared by individuals familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity due to the confidential nature of the discussions.

Scott Bessent called in US bank CEOs to discuss Anthropic model's cyber risks
Photo courtesy of Julio Cortez/AP

The focus of concern is Anthropic’s new model, Claude Mythos Preview, which reportedly excels at identifying security vulnerabilities undetected by human developers. Bank executives were told that the model’s effectiveness in finding security gaps could potentially be exploited by hackers or other malicious actors.

Anthropic acknowledged the risks, stating that the model’s capabilities are so advanced and potentially hazardous that its public release is being withheld for now. Instead, access is limited to a consortium of 40 companies, referred to as “Project Glasswing,” which includes JPMorgan Chase. The bank plans to use the software to assess advanced AI tools for cybersecurity across critical infrastructure.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon was invited to the briefing but was unable to attend due to prior travel commitments, according to a source.

The Trump administration and Anthropic are currently engaged in a legal dispute after the Department of Defense labelled the company a “supply chain risk,” following its decision to restrict the military use of its AI technology.

Related Articles

A Treasury government spokesperson said the meeting’s purpose was to initiate planning and coordination in response to rapid AI advancements. The Federal Reserve declined to comment.

Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, told Fox News that efforts are underway to reduce potential risks, including Anthropic’s agreement to delay the model’s public release. He stressed the urgency of the situation.

Logan Graham, an executive at Anthropic, said the new technology would strengthen the security of infrastructure vital to global security and economic stability, reported Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
US banks warned of cyber risks from new AI model | Thaiger Business News

US banks warned of cyber risks from new AI model

12 seconds ago
18-wheeler crash in Lampang leaves two dead, eight injured | Thaiger Thailand News

18-wheeler crash in Lampang leaves two dead, eight injured

49 minutes ago
Thai police report 2,617 drink-driving cases as Songkran begins | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police report 2,617 drink-driving cases as Songkran begins

2 hours ago
Foreign rider rides against traffic, flips off driver in Chon Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Foreign rider rides against traffic, flips off driver in Chon Buri

2 hours ago
Foreign tourists spray fire extinguisher on Pattaya Walking Street | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign tourists spray fire extinguisher on Pattaya Walking Street

3 hours ago
Rama 2 Road construction paused for Songkran, easing traffic | Thaiger Thailand News

Rama 2 Road construction paused for Songkran, easing traffic

3 hours ago
16 foreign women arrested in Pattaya for prostitution activities | Thaiger Pattaya News

16 foreign women arrested in Pattaya for prostitution activities

21 hours ago
Airports boost safety and service for Songkran festival 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

Airports boost safety and service for Songkran festival 2026

23 hours ago
Man found dead in remote Phatthalung forest with bullet wound | Thaiger Thailand News

Man found dead in remote Phatthalung forest with bullet wound

1 day ago
Thailand&#8217;s oil reserves secure for 110 days, ministry confirms | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s oil reserves secure for 110 days, ministry confirms

1 day ago
Man severely injured in pit bull attack in Phetchabun | Thaiger Thailand News

Man severely injured in pit bull attack in Phetchabun

1 day ago
Thai economy braces for stagflation amid Iran war: How real estate must pivot to survive | Thaiger Business News

Thai economy braces for stagflation amid Iran war: How real estate must pivot to survive

1 day ago
Thai ex-manager confesses to hacking Nonthaburi mall system in revenge | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai ex-manager confesses to hacking Nonthaburi mall system in revenge

2 days ago
More than 80 undocumented Myanmar migrants found in Songkhla | Thaiger South Thailand News

More than 80 undocumented Myanmar migrants found in Songkhla

2 days ago
2 Chinese sex creators arrested in Bangkok with drugs, sex toys, and pornography | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 Chinese sex creators arrested in Bangkok with drugs, sex toys, and pornography

2 days ago
Frenchman wanted for drugs and money laundering arrested in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Frenchman wanted for drugs and money laundering arrested in Phuket

2 days ago
Food rider accused of assaulting wrong man in honking dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Food rider accused of assaulting wrong man in honking dispute

2 days ago
Can foreigners buy a condo in Bangkok? Yes, and here is how | Thaiger Property

Can foreigners buy a condo in Bangkok? Yes, and here is how

2 days ago
Black panther cub seized in Mae Sot sting operation | Thaiger Crime News

Black panther cub seized in Mae Sot sting operation

2 days ago
Chinese-born suspect behind 239 gambling websites arrested in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese-born suspect behind 239 gambling websites arrested in Pattaya

2 days ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (April 10 to 12) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (April 10 to 12)

2 days ago
Lampang police deploy horse carriage patrol for Songkran | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Lampang police deploy horse carriage patrol for Songkran

2 days ago
French tourist injured in gold necklace snatching in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

French tourist injured in gold necklace snatching in Phuket

2 days ago
Pattaya prostitution crackdown nets 16 foreign women | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya prostitution crackdown nets 16 foreign women

2 days ago
Interpol-wanted Swedish mafia arrested in Phuket condominium | Thaiger Phuket News

Interpol-wanted Swedish mafia arrested in Phuket condominium

2 days ago
Business News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 12, 2026, 12:45 PM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.