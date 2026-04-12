US banks warned of cyber risks from new AI model

Photo courtesy of Marissa Leshnov (The New York Times))

Top executives from major American banks were warned by a senior US government official about potential cyberattack risks linked to a new artificial intelligence model from Anthropic, with a closed-door meeting held in Washington, DC.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent addressed a select group of bank CEOs, including those from Bank of America, Citi, and Wells Fargo, warning that integrating the new AI software into internal banking systems could endanger sensitive customer data. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, who has recently spoken about cyberthreats to the financial sector, was also present.

The warnings were shared by individuals familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity due to the confidential nature of the discussions.

The focus of concern is Anthropic’s new model, Claude Mythos Preview, which reportedly excels at identifying security vulnerabilities undetected by human developers. Bank executives were told that the model’s effectiveness in finding security gaps could potentially be exploited by hackers or other malicious actors.

Anthropic acknowledged the risks, stating that the model’s capabilities are so advanced and potentially hazardous that its public release is being withheld for now. Instead, access is limited to a consortium of 40 companies, referred to as “Project Glasswing,” which includes JPMorgan Chase. The bank plans to use the software to assess advanced AI tools for cybersecurity across critical infrastructure.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon was invited to the briefing but was unable to attend due to prior travel commitments, according to a source.

The Trump administration and Anthropic are currently engaged in a legal dispute after the Department of Defense labelled the company a “supply chain risk,” following its decision to restrict the military use of its AI technology.

A Treasury government spokesperson said the meeting’s purpose was to initiate planning and coordination in response to rapid AI advancements. The Federal Reserve declined to comment.

Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, told Fox News that efforts are underway to reduce potential risks, including Anthropic’s agreement to delay the model’s public release. He stressed the urgency of the situation.

Logan Graham, an executive at Anthropic, said the new technology would strengthen the security of infrastructure vital to global security and economic stability, reported Bangkok Post.