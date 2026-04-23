BMW reverses into crowd injuring 5 foreigners in Pattaya

A Thai woman injured five foreigners, including a two year old Australian boy, after her BMW reversed into a crowd outside a massage shop in Pattaya yesterday, April 22.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station were alerted to the crash outside a massage shop near Made in Thailand Market at about 7.50pm and attended the scene with rescuers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammasatan Foundation.

Police found a white BMW had struck people on the pavement before crashing into a luggage shop. The driver’s door and front bumper were damaged.

CCTV footage from outside the massage shop showed the car reversing at speed with one door open before hitting people who were walking and sitting on the footpath.

Among the victims were was a foreign man who was pushing a child in a stroller. Workers at the massage shop and witnesses were heard screaming in fright.

SiamChon News reported that five foreigners were injured. They were identified as a 45 year old American man, a 56 year old Australian man, a two year old Australian boy and two Indian men. The report said they were in serious condition.

The 57 year old BMW driver, Phannee, told police she had collided with a motorcycle three to four metres from the later crash site. While waiting for an insurance representative, she said she reversed to park by the roadside.

Phannee said she was unsure whether the car had been left in reverse gear. She told police that when she got back into the vehicle to collect insurance documents, the car suddenly moved backwards and hit the group.

The driver said she was willing to take responsibility for all those injured. Police said they would question witnesses and review CCTV footage before proceeding with legal action. Details of any charges had not been announced in the report.

A similar incident was reported on March 31 when an electric car crashed into a convenience store in the Phra Nakhon district of Bangkok, leaving eight people injured. The driver claimed that she had lost control over the vehicle.