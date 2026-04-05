Security guard killed in Pattaya crash with Japanese driver

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 5, 2026, 5:18 PM
51 1 minute read
Security guard killed in Pattaya crash with Japanese driver | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Siam Chon News

A security guard died after his motorcycle crashed into an SUV driven by a Japanese restaurant owner who was turning onto a main road in Pattaya early today, April 5.

Police, rescue workers and a medical team were called to Phatthanakan Road in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri at 3.49am after reports of a serious motorcycle crash. Debris was scattered across the road when they arrived.

A security guard died in a Pattaya crash after his motorcycle hit an SUV driven by a Japanese restaurant owner.
Photo via Siam Chon News

A blue Honda motorcycle was found overturned with its front end heavily damaged. The rider, 27 year old Jetsadakorn, was found unconscious and without a pulse. Rescue workers performed CPR before taking him to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The other vehicle was a black Ford SUV, which had slid onto the pavement. Damage was found on the right side near the driver’s door, with dents and broken glass visible.

The driver was identified as 58 year old Japanese national Ichihara, a restaurant owner. She suffered an injury to her right arm and a broken finger. She remained at the scene to give a statement through an interpreter.

A security guard died in a Pattaya crash after his motorcycle hit an SUV driven by a Japanese restaurant owner.
Photo via Siam Chon News

Ichihara told police she was turning out onto the main road when the motorcycle, which was travelling straight ahead at high speed, crashed into the side of her SUV.

A security guard working nearby said he saw the Japanese restaurant owner close her business and drive out before turning left onto the main road. He then heard a loud crash and went to check, finding that the motorcycle had hit the side of the SUV.

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Police documented the scene and are reviewing nearby CCTV footage as part of the investigation. Siam Chon News reported that the victim’s body will be released to relatives for religious rites once the required documents are submitted.

A security guard died in a Pattaya crash after his motorcycle hit an SUV driven by a Japanese restaurant owner.
Photo via Siam Chon News

Similarly, one man died and two others were injured after two motorcycles hit a turning sedan on Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya. The vehicle reportedly signalled to turn, but the quickly approaching motorcycle failed to stop in time, resulting in a collision with the car.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 5, 2026, 5:18 PM
51 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.