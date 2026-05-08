Chinese driver crashes into Chon Buri roadwork barriers

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 8, 2026, 10:53 AM
153 1 minute read
Chinese driver crashes into Chon Buri roadwork barriers | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Amarin TV

A Chinese driver and two others were injured after a luxury car crashed into barriers at a road repair site and overturned on Highway 331 in Chon Buri late yesterday, May 7.

Rescue workers from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation received reports of the crash at 11.40pm on the inbound side of Highway 331 toward Rayong.

At the scene, emergency responders found a black Mercedes-Benz overturned in the middle of the road.

A Chon Buri crash left three people injured after a Chinese driver hit roadwork barriers on Highway 331 and overturned.
Photo via Amarin TV

The Chinese driver, 29 year old Hu Jonfeng, was injured inside the vehicle along with a female Chinese passenger, who suffered serious injuries.

A third injured person was identified as 45 year old road worker La-iad, who was installing warning lights and traffic equipment at the road repair site when the crash occurred.

Rescue workers used hydraulic cutting equipment to remove the victims before taking them to a nearby hospital.

According to police, the car was travelling at speed before crashing into plastic barriers at the roadworks area. The impact reportedly sent the barriers into the worker, causing serious injuries, before the vehicle overturned.

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A Chon Buri crash left three people injured after a Chinese driver hit roadwork barriers on Highway 331 and overturned.
Photo via Amarin TV

The head of the roadwork team said he was informed about the incident by a colleague and rushed to the scene after learning a worker had been hit by a vehicle.

Police documented the scene and said they would examine nearby CCTV footage to determine the cause of the crash.

Amarin TV reported that all injured people remain in the hospital for treatment. Police said those involved would be questioned as part of legal proceedings once they are recovered.

A Chon Buri crash left three people injured after a Chinese driver hit roadwork barriers on Highway 331 and overturned.
Photo via Amarin TV

Elsewhere, a Chinese driver ploughs a BMW into a KFC restaurant at a Bangchak petrol station, injuring 12 people, including five customers, four employees, and two delivery riders. All were taken to nearby hospitals.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 8, 2026, 10:53 AM
153 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.