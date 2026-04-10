Foreign driver hits motorcycle, injures three girls in Phuket

A crash in Phuket left three Thai girls aged 14 injured after a foreign driver crossed into the opposite lane and hit a motorcycle in Sakhu subdistrict, Thalang district, at 3.15pm on April 8.

CCTV footage later shared by the Phuket Times page yesterday, April 9, showed a sedan driven by a foreign national crossing into the opposite lane and hitting an oncoming motorcycle carrying the three girls.

Sakhu Police Chief Pol. Col. Salan Santisatsanakul said all three injured victims were 14 year old girls. He identified the driver as 29 year old Michael, who was driving a Toyota Yaris Ativ.

One of the girls was seriously injured, and the page later posted a public appeal for blood donations, saying any blood group could be donated at Vachira Phuket Hospital for her treatment.

Police said that after hitting the motorcycle, the car then crashed into a nearby restaurant, causing further damage.

After reviewing CCTV footage and other evidence, investigators found that the driver had crossed the centre line into the opposite lane, which led to a collision with the motorcycle.

The investigating officer concluded that the crash was caused by driver negligence. The finding was recorded as evidence, and legal proceedings are continuing.

Police examined the scene, gathered evidence and moved the vehicles involved to Sakhu Police Station for further investigation. The injured girls remain under medical care.

Similarly, a foreign woman crashed a pickup truck into two motorcycles, killing one Thai man and injuring another rider in Chalong, Phuket.

Footage of the crash shows the foreign woman driving a blue pickup that suddenly slid to the right and collided with two motorcycles travelling in the opposite lane. The pickup then hit a roadside electricity pole and came to a stop. Motorists stopped to assist and called authorities to the scene.