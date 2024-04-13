Two pickup trucks collide in fatal crash in Buriram

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Tragedy struck on the festive return home during Songkran as two pickup trucks collided head-on, resulting in both vehicles being crumpled and three people killed instantly. The accident occurred at 11pm yesterday in Buriram province where a six year old girl was among four others injured.

Responding swiftly to the crash site in the Donmont Subdistrict, Buriram province, police and multiple rescue teams discovered the wreckage of an orange Ford Ranger with the Bangkok registration 4 ขร 1343, entwined with a black Isuzu pickup bearing the Chachoengsao plates บล 8350. The Ford was travelling from Ban Dan district, Buriram, when it lost control, veered across the lane, and violently collided with the Isuzu coming from Buriram town en route to Sateuk district.

In the Ford, a woman’s body was found lifeless, while the Isuzu contained the remains of the male driver and a female passenger. Rescue workers had to use hydraulic cutters to extricate the injured from the twisted metal, including the young girl, and rush them to the hospital, reported KhaoSod.

Preliminary investigations are underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, while the bodies of the deceased have been transferred to the hospital, awaiting relatives to claim them for religious rites.

