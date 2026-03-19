Singaporean driver charged after hitting traffic police in Phuket

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 19, 2026, 9:41 AM
309 1 minute read
Singaporean driver charged after hitting traffic police in Phuket | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A Singaporean driver is facing charges after crashing a pickup truck into plastic traffic barriers at a roundabout in Phuket yesterday, March 18, causing the barriers to strike a traffic police officer before leaving the scene.

A video of the incident, shared on Thai social media, showed a white Ford Ranger driving into the barriers, which then knocked into the officer standing nearby. The officer fell but was able to get back up. The driver did not stop and drove away.

Police said the crash happened at about 7.30am at the Thao Thep Krasattri and Thao Si Sunthon Monument Roundabout on Thep Krasattri Road.

The officer was identified as 52 year old Police Senior Sergeant Major Chalermchai Sothong of Thalang Police Station. He reportedly suffered minor injuries. Police also reported that eight traffic barriers were damaged.

Investigators traced the vehicle owner to a Thai woman, Pornphit Jitpraphat, and identified the driver as her Singaporean son-in-law, 44 year old Tey Wee Keong Jonathan.

Singaporean hits Phuket traffic police officer
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Jonathan later surrendered at the police station after officers contacted Pornphit about the Phuket traffic police crash. He told police he was driving from Katu sub-district to the family home in Sakhu sub-district and said he did not realise there was an accident, learning about it only from his mother-in-law.

Police charged him with reckless driving, causing injury and failing to stop to provide assistance. Under Section 78 of the Land Transport Act, the penalties include up to three months’ imprisonment, a fine of 2,000 to 10,000 baht, or both.

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Photo via Khao Phuket

Jonathan was then taken to Bangkok Hospital Phuket for a medical examination to check for alcohol or other intoxicants in his system. Police said further punishment would be imposed if intoxicants were found.

In a similar incident reported in Bangkok last July, a six-wheel truck ran a red light and fatally struck a traffic police officer on a motorcycle in the Phattanakan area. However, the driver denied ignoring the traffic light, claiming that it had turned green by the time he moved forward.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 19, 2026, 9:41 AM
309 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.