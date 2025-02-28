18-wheel truck crash in Phatthalung injures 4, damages van

Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

An 18-wheel truck collided with a passenger van, causing the van to crash into a streetlight pole in Phatthalung province. The accident today, February 28, resulted in severe damage to the vehicle and injuries to four people, though fortunately, there were no fatalities.

Police Lieutenant Apipat Maisuk from Khuan Khanun Police Station was informed of the accident, which took place on the Asian Highway in Mueang 3, Chamuang subdistrict, Khuan Khanun district. He, along with Phatthalung rescue services, proceeded to the scene to assess the situation.

Upon arrival, officials found a Toyota passenger van with the licence plate 1นช 7094, Bangkok, which had been rear-ended by the 18-wheel truck.

The impact forced the van into a streetlight pole located in the median strip, resulting in significant damage to the van.

Inside, the driver, 70 year old Preecha Chorpakakaew, sustained injuries, including a lacerated lip and pain in both arms and legs, rendering him immobile. He was carefully extricated by emergency personnel and transported to the hospital.

Inside the van were three Cambodian female passengers, who were legally in the country and believed to have hired the van for travel.

They suffered from body aches and were also taken to Khuan Khanun District Hospital. The interior of the van contained several pieces of luggage and various souvenirs, all of which were damaged.

During the investigation, 26 year old Jiraphon, the truck driver, reported that while driving, the van suddenly swerved into his lane, leading to the collision that resulted in the van crashing into the streetlight pole.

Police will conduct further interviews with the van driver to clarify the specifics of the incident before proceeding with legal action, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a tragic accident occurred on February 26 on Highway 11 in Nakhon Sawan province, where a van collided with a trailer truck, resulting in four deaths and five injuries. The van was returning from Dhammakaya Temple and heading to Phichit province.

Police Lieutenant Pisol Phasuk from Tha Tako Police Station reported that the accident happened in Don Ka subdistrict, Tha Tako district. Emergency services found an 18-wheeler with rear trailer damage parked by the roadside.

A severely damaged Toyota van was in the middle of the road, its roof completely destroyed. Four occupants, including two men, two women, and a monk, were killed, while five others were injured and taken to the hospital.