Elderly driver’s gear mistake starts Bangkok petrol station fire

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 6, 2026, 2:00 PM
160 1 minute read
Elderly driver’s gear mistake starts Bangkok petrol station fire | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

An elderly driver crashed into fuel pumps at a petrol station in Bangkok this morning, May 6, causing a fire that destroyed his car and damaged two fuel dispensers. No injuries were reported.

The incident happened at about 7.14am at a Bangchak petrol station on Rama II Soi 94 in Samae Dam subdistrict, Bang Khun Thian district.

Firefighters from Bang Bon Fire and Rescue Station arrived to find a sedan on fire, with the flames spreading to fuel dispensers inside the station. Crews used foam to contain the blaze as staff and customers evacuated the area.

An elderly driver crashed into fuel pumps at a Bangkok station, starting a fire that destroyed his car and damaged two dispensers.
Photo via Khaosod

Officials said firefighters took about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control. The sedan was reportedly destroyed, and two fuel dispensers were damaged.

The driver, identified only as 71 year old Sophon, told reporters he had stopped to refuel and inflate his tyres before the crash.

An elderly driver crashed into fuel pumps at a Bangkok station, starting a fire that destroyed his car and damaged two dispensers.
Photo via Khaosod

He said he had already inflated one tyre but could not find the valve cap on another wheel. While repositioning the car, he believed he mistakenly shifted gears and pressed the accelerator, causing the vehicle to lunge forward into an air pump.

An elderly driver crashed into fuel pumps at a Bangkok station, starting a fire that destroyed his car and damaged two dispensers.
Photo via Khaosod

Sophon said he then attempted to reverse, but the car became stuck against a wheel stop. He pressed the accelerator again, causing the car to reverse into a fuel dispenser before he got out of the vehicle in panic.

Related Articles

CH7 News reported that an employee at the station said staff saw the driver moving the car back and forth several times before it crashed into the fuel dispenser.

An elderly driver crashed into fuel pumps at a Bangkok station, starting a fire that destroyed his car and damaged two dispensers.
Photo via Khaosod

Elsewhere, an elderly driver lost control of a pickup truck and crashed into the rear of an oil tanker on Phaholyothin Road in Lampang, killing two people and injuring two others.

Latest Thailand News
Russian man arrested over unlicensed Phuket fishing tours | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man arrested over unlicensed Phuket fishing tours

9 minutes ago
Interpol wanted South Korean man arrested in Pattaya for scam operation | Thaiger Pattaya News

Interpol wanted South Korean man arrested in Pattaya for scam operation

45 minutes ago
Elderly driver’s gear mistake starts Bangkok petrol station fire | Thaiger Bangkok News

Elderly driver’s gear mistake starts Bangkok petrol station fire

1 hour ago
Missing abbot confirms safety after disappearing since March | Thaiger Thailand News

Missing abbot confirms safety after disappearing since March

1 hour ago
Thailand plans 80 billion baht airport expansion to become aviation hub | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand plans 80 billion baht airport expansion to become aviation hub

3 hours ago
Police seize heroin hidden in Thai clothing sets bound for Australia | Thaiger Crime News

Police seize heroin hidden in Thai clothing sets bound for Australia

3 hours ago
Several figures enter race ahead of Bangkok governor election in June | Thaiger Bangkok News

Several figures enter race ahead of Bangkok governor election in June

4 hours ago
Surin man arrested over child sexual abuse material on Telegram | Thaiger Crime News

Surin man arrested over child sexual abuse material on Telegram

4 hours ago
Foreign tourists filmed in alleged sex act in Pattaya sea | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign tourists filmed in alleged sex act in Pattaya sea

5 hours ago
Petrol station owner raises alarm after man smashes head on plate, leaves | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Petrol station owner raises alarm after man smashes head on plate, leaves

5 hours ago
Validation Check 2026-05-05 11:07:31 | Thaiger Thailand News

Validation Check 2026-05-05 11:07:31

21 hours ago
Donald Duck Bay in Phang Nga ranks among world’s top 10 beaches | Thaiger Tourism News

Donald Duck Bay in Phang Nga ranks among world’s top 10 beaches

22 hours ago
13,000 mislabeled canned fish seized at Samut Sakhon factory | Thaiger Crime News

13,000 mislabeled canned fish seized at Samut Sakhon factory

22 hours ago
Phuket man loses 58,000 baht in money showing scam by foreigners | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man loses 58,000 baht in money showing scam by foreigners

23 hours ago
Tourists told to move by Wat Arun photographers in fresh complaint | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourists told to move by Wat Arun photographers in fresh complaint

24 hours ago
Foreign scammer targets Phuket restaurants with confusion trick | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign scammer targets Phuket restaurants with confusion trick

1 day ago
Mystery body found in Buriram school toilet days before reopening | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Mystery body found in Buriram school toilet days before reopening

1 day ago
Pokémon Centre Bangkok to open at centralwOrld in 2026 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Pokémon Centre Bangkok to open at centralwOrld in 2026

1 day ago
Krabi police hunt suspect after missing plantation owner found dead | Thaiger Krabi News

Krabi police hunt suspect after missing plantation owner found dead

1 day ago
Cheap power bank explodes, nearly burns Samut Prakan home | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Cheap power bank explodes, nearly burns Samut Prakan home

1 day ago
Foreign couple held after sex on moving tuk tuk in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign couple held after sex on moving tuk tuk in Phuket

1 day ago
Moroccan tourist chased down after dodging bar bill in Pattaya | Thaiger Crime News

Moroccan tourist chased down after dodging bar bill in Pattaya

1 day ago
Mercedes-Benz driver flees after damaging police car clamp | Thaiger South Thailand News

Mercedes-Benz driver flees after damaging police car clamp

1 day ago
Phuket taxi driver denies assault after argument video goes viral | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket taxi driver denies assault after argument video goes viral

1 day ago
Foreign tourist attacks Thai man over cannabis warning in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign tourist attacks Thai man over cannabis warning in Pattaya

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 6, 2026, 2:00 PM
160 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.