Lampang police deploy horse carriage patrol for Songkran

A horse-drawn carriage police patrol was launched in Lampang on April 8 for Songkran, with officers in vintage uniforms patrolling areas, in a bid to reduce fuel usage and promote the province’s identity.

Lampang provincial police introduced the new patrol in cooperation with Mueang Lampang Police Station as part of Songkran safety measures. The horse-drawn patrol will be used similarly to regular car and motorcycle patrols.

Police said the initiative aims to reduce government fuel use, improve public service coverage and promote Lampang’s identity as Thailand’s horse carriage city.

Officers assigned to the patrol will wear vintage police uniforms to match the atmosphere of the Songkran festival.

Mueang Lampang police worked with the Lampang Horse Carriage Association to select officers for training in handling and controlling horse carriages.

Khaosod reported that the Lampang horse carriage patrol will operate in tourist areas, communities in Mueang Lampang and other key locations. It will be working alongside regular patrol units and replacing them in some areas.

The move is intended to improve safety and maintain peace and order while reducing fuel use during a period of high energy prices.

Elsewhere, a horse farm owner in Ang Thong resorted to riding a horse through his village with a fuel can to search for petrol, after vehicles used to feed and transport horses ran out of fuel.

The incident took place at Cowboy Farm in Sawaeng Ha district, where the farm’s owner said he had been struggling to buy petrol.

He told reporters that he rode his horse from the rice fields while carrying a gallon container, travelling along village roads to look for a station that still had fuel available.

The fuel shortage is also disrupting his work supplying horses for drama productions and shows in other provinces because he cannot reliably refuel the vehicles used to transport them.